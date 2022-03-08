chargement...

Les news du 8 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 8 Mars 2022 Pillaging Villagers - Bâ'a - Herkser - Häxenzijrkell - Tyrannus - David Vincent - Valais
»
(Lien direct)
PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) a posté à cette adresse son premier full-length éponyme à paraître le 11 mars. Tracklist :

1. Wretched of the Earth
2. We Remember
3. The Count
4. The Bishop
5. The Emperor
6. The Crisis
7. Voices in the Sky
8. Burn the Monastery
9. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours

»
(Lien direct)
BÂ'A (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Egrégore à venir le 25 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. In Umbra et Luce [9:44]
2. Domitor [5:53]
3. Bellum [6:37]
4. Fames [6:32]
5. Obitusque [8:11]
6. Urbi et Orbi Clamant [5:14]

»
(Lien direct)
HERKSER (Blackened Punk, Danemark) propose son premier EP Befængt, sorti hier en K7 chez Caligari Records, en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Betændt
2. Stilstand
3. Dødtøje
4. Tilfrosset

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXENZIJRKELL (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Urgrund le 30 avril via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Part 1: Die Entschleierung [18:20]
2. Part 2: Von Zeit und Form [8:12]
3. Part 3: Der Pfad der Finsternis [8:42]

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANNUS (Death/Black/Thrash, Écosse) sortira son premier longue-durée Unslayable le 22 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. A Cruel Dream
2. A Worse Reality
3. The Flood
4. It Taketh
5. Lake of the Undying
6. Unslayable
7. Light the Last Sun
8. Break the Will of Evil

»
(Lien direct)
L'ex-Morbid Angel DAVID VINCENT a sorti son autobiographie intitulée I Am Morbid aux éditions flammes noires. Vous pouvez le commander sur ce lien.

»
(Lien direct)
VALAIS (Black Metal, Irlande) offre son premier long-format éponyme sorti le 4 mars sur Signal Rex en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. I [9:43]
2. II [1:54]
3. III [9:45]
4. IV [1:43]
5. V [13:46]
Thrasho Keyser
8 Mars 2022

