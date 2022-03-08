PILLAGING VILLAGERS (Crossover Thrash/Folk, USA) a posté à cette adresse son premier full-length éponyme à paraître le 11 mars. Tracklist :
1. Wretched of the Earth
2. We Remember
3. The Count
4. The Bishop
5. The Emperor
6. The Crisis
7. Voices in the Sky
8. Burn the Monastery
9. Smash the Factory
10. Ready to Die
11. Crush the Enemy
12. Freedom is Ours
