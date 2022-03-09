»

(Lien direct) TERROR (Hardcore, USA) aura pour titre Pain Into Power et sortira le 6 mai prochain sur Pure Noise Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Can’t Help But Hate" avec en invité monsieur Corpsegrinder de Cannibal Corpse :



01. Pain Into Power

02. Unashamed (ft. Madison Watkins & Crystal Pak)

03. Boundless Contempt

04. Outside The Lies

05. One Thousand Lies

06. Can’t Let It Go

07. Can’t Help But Hate (ft. Corpsegrinder)

08. The Hardest Truth (ft. Todd Jones)

09. On The Verge of Violence

10. Prepare For The Worst

11. Dead At Birth



