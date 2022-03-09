chargement...

Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2022
 Les news du 8 Mars 2022 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2022
 Les news du 7 Mars 2022 - C... (N)
Par Ander		   
Pallbearer
 Pallbearer - Forgotten Days (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Reeking Gunk Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 9 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 9 Mars 2022 Terror - Fright - Mamorlis - Cognitive - Heterogeneous Andead - Concilivm - Chloranthy - Synteleia - Svalinn's Rift - Wampyrinacht - Falamh
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de TERROR (Hardcore, USA) aura pour titre Pain Into Power et sortira le 6 mai prochain sur Pure Noise Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Can’t Help But Hate" avec en invité monsieur Corpsegrinder de Cannibal Corpse :

01. Pain Into Power
02. Unashamed (ft. Madison Watkins & Crystal Pak)
03. Boundless Contempt
04. Outside The Lies
05. One Thousand Lies
06. Can’t Let It Go
07. Can’t Help But Hate (ft. Corpsegrinder)
08. The Hardest Truth (ft. Todd Jones)
09. On The Verge of Violence
10. Prepare For The Worst
11. Dead At Birth

»
(Lien direct)
FRIGHT (Thrash/Crossover, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie physique de son premier EP éponyme (2021). Tracklist :

1. Hands Claw Open Eyes
2. Divine Desecration
3. Imprisoned Minds
4. Erupting Dawn Thunder
5. Obliterated Ruin
6. Child Of A New War

»
(Lien direct)
MAMORLIS (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Sturdy as an Oak en auto-production (CD et numérique) et sur Cursed Ritual au format K7. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Wolfric the Wild
2. Salamandastron
3. The Kurgan
4. Over the Border
5. The Glade
6. Journeys of Acquisition/Gor

»
(Lien direct)
COGNITIVE (Technical Death/Deathcore, USA) a signé sur Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HETEROGENEOUS ANDEAD (Symphonic Electronic Death/Thrash, Japon) sortira son nouveau disque Chaotic Fragments le 8 avril sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01-The Void Sacrifice
02-Fragments of Memories
03-Last Reverie
04-Beautiful Nightmare
05-Fission
06-Mirror of the Lie
07-Regrettable
08-Licking

»
(Lien direct)
CONCILIVM (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Oneiric Abyss" tiré de son premier longue-durée A Monument in Darkness prévu le 8 avril chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cryptic Asceticism
2. Oneiric Abyss
3. The Veil Descends
4. Of Gold and Silver
5. Maleficent Creation
6. Moonlight Nigredo
7. A Monument in Darkness
8. Archetype

»
(Lien direct)
CHLORANTHY (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Absolute Radiance" extrait de son premier long-format Solace in the Arms of Thy Beauty qui sort le 8 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

Old Friend
Fina
Bountiful Sunlight
Absolute Radiance
Paintress on the Waters of Yore

»
(Lien direct)
SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus The Secret Last Syllable le 14 mai via Floga Records. Tracklist :

1. Tower Of Koth [4:34]
2. Emblem Of Yith [5:00]
3. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 1 - The Reign [4:51]
4. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 2 - The Curse [5:43]
5. Escaping Atheron [6:36]
6. Harvest The Forest [3:56]
7. Into the Abyss - A Passage to Insanity [2:09]
8. The Secret Last Syllable [5:17]
9. Omega-Alpha [2:31]

»
(Lien direct)
SVALINN'S RIFT (Black Metal, Hongrie) vient de sortir son premier EP Unpenitent Era. Tracklist :

1. Damp with Sleet
2. Ice Waves and the Primordial Giant
3. Daybreak Is Here, Today We Go to Battle
4. Forgotten Feelings from Runes


»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal avec des membres de Αχεροντας et Naer Mataron, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Night of the Desecration le 20 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]
2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]
3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]
4. My Angel [1:08]
5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]
6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]
7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]
8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]
9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]

»
(Lien direct)
FALAMH (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Blackened Waves" extrait de son nouvel EP Aeons Effigy à venir le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Winds of Silence (6:46)
2. Blackened Waves (6:52)
3. Benighted Weald (5:03)
4. Aethereal Forger (4:33)

Durée totale : 23:14
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
9 Mars 2022

