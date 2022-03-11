|
Les news du 11 Mars 2022
News
Les news du 11 Mars 2022 Misery Index - Satan - Bhleg - Blasphematory - Idol Of Fear - Crown of Madness - Post-Mortem - Rammstein - Entrails - Wampyrinacht - Malthusian - Suffering Hour - Vaamatar - Cryptivore - Silver Knife
|MISERY INDEX (Death / Grind, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Complete Control qui sortira le 13 mai via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Administer The Dagger
2. The Eaters And The Eaten
3. Complete Control
4. Necessary Suffering
5. Rites Of Cruelty
6. Conspiracy Of None
7. Infiltrators
8. Reciprocal Repulsion
9. Now Defied!
|
|»
|SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Earth Infernal qui sortira le 1er avril via Metal Blade. "From Second Sight" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|BHLEG (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Befruktad jord" (Nourished Soil) qui figurera sur son nouvel album Fäghring prévu le 1er avril via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1 - Vårdträdet (The Warden Tree)
2 - Grönskande gryning (Verdant Dawn)
3 - Alyr i blom (Alyr in Bloom)
4 - Befruktad jord (Nourished Soil)
5 - Solvigd (Solar Wedlock)
6 - Frö (Seed)
7 - Fagna sumrí (Celebration of Summer)
|
|»
|BLASPHEMATORY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Lower Catacombs le 13 mai sur Nuclear Winter Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Cruciform Shadows
2. Unclean Eulogies
3. Key to the Furnace
4. Perpetual Despair
5. Flooded Graves
6. The Corruption of Saints
7. The Lower Catacombs
|
|»
|IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Black Metal, Canada) propose sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Trespasser qui sort aujourd'hui chez Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)
2. Angel Dust (5:28)
3. Cheirotonia (5:15)
4. Phantom (4:58)
5. Trespasser (5:15)
6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)
7. Alone With You (5:12)
8. What You Came to Find (6:18)
9. Endless (3:00)
Durée totale : 45:16
|
|»
|CROWN OF MADNESS (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier EP The Void le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Pale (feat. Claine Lamb) (2:03)
2. Eternal Feeding (2:38)
3. The Manipulated – (4:14)
4. Anguish (feat. Kaija Krimson) (4:31)
5. False God’s Hymn (feat. Claine Lamb) (4:47)
Durée totale : 18:13
|
|»
|POST-MORTEM (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Monumental Pandemonium le 29 avril sur Great Dane Records. Tracklist :
01. Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
02. Genocider
03. Skin of My Enemy
04. Mountain of Skulls
05. Opening of the Underworlds Gates
06. The Pure Terror
07. Cryptic Revelations
08. Arallu Imperator
09. Soul Inquisitor
10. Altar of Inner Ghouls
11. Graviora Manent
12. Massive Decimation
|
|»
|RAMMSTEIN (Metal Industriel, Allemagne) vient de mettre en ligne un extrait de son futur album intitulé Zeit prévu pour le 29 avril via Universal Music. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|ENTRAILS (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album An Eternal Time Of Decay qui sortira le 24 juin via Hammerheart Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. An Eternal Time Of Decay
2. Die To Death
3. Fear The End
4. The Dead
5. Slayed To A Pile Of Flesh
6. Open Casket Feast
7. Dead By Evil
8. Inverted Graveyard
9. Autopsy
10. Reborn In Worms
|
|»
|WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Night Of The Desecration qui sortira le 20 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Fountain Of All Sorrows And Wrath
2. Thorns For My Damnation
3. Night Of The Desecration
4. My Angel
5. The Church Of Thorns
6. A Wanderer's Journey...
7. Hammer Of The Angels
8. ...Towards The Glimmering Star
9. Of Statues Wrecked And Ruined
|
|»
|MALTHUSIAN (Black/Death, Irlande) et SUFFERING HOUR (Black/Death, USA) vont sortir un split intitulé Time's Withering Shadow le 6 mai sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Malthusian - Dissolution of Consciousness [9:41]
2. Malthusian - Delirium [10:48]
3. Suffering Hour - Crawling Embers [6:52]
4. Suffering Hour - Temporal Lapse [8:46]
5. Suffering Hour - Reserection [Mighty Sphincter cover] [4:24]
|
|»
|VAAMATAR (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Medievalgeist le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Medievalgeist [8:10]
2. Plundering Claws [6:37]
3. Hallowed Flesh [5:45]
4. Spit & Gravel [8:04]
5. Axe of Dolor [4:45]
6. Midnight Montpelier [7:27]
|
|»
|CRYPTIVORE (Death Metal, Australie) offre son premier long-format Celestial Extinction en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 15 mars via Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
01. Cocoon Hetacomb
02. Dripping with Skin
03. Vault of Obscurity
04. Gate of Dismal Torture
05. The Ethereal Deceased
06. Monastery Worms
07. Solemn Desolation
08. Cadaverizor
09. Clandestine Ruination
10. Celestial Extinction
|
|»
|SILVER KNIFE (Post-Black Metal, Belgique/France/Luxembourg) sortira son nouvel EP Ring le 24 avril sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ecomimises [6:46]
2. Recalcitrant [6:54]
|
