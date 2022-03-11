chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
197 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2022
 Les news du 8 Mars 2022 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2022
 Les news du 7 Mars 2022 - C... (N)
Par Ander		   
Pallbearer
 Pallbearer - Forgotten Days (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Reeking Gunk Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - The Broken Seal (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Harkonen
 Harkonen - Shake Harder Boy (C)
Par BBB		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 24 Février 2022
 Les news du 24 Février 2022... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 11 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 11 Mars 2022 Misery Index - Satan - Bhleg - Blasphematory - Idol Of Fear - Crown of Madness - Post-Mortem - Rammstein - Entrails - Wampyrinacht - Malthusian - Suffering Hour - Vaamatar - Cryptivore - Silver Knife
»
(Lien direct)
MISERY INDEX (Death / Grind, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Complete Control qui sortira le 13 mai via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Administer The Dagger
2. The Eaters And The Eaten
3. Complete Control
4. Necessary Suffering
5. Rites Of Cruelty
6. Conspiracy Of None
7. Infiltrators
8. Reciprocal Repulsion
9. Now Defied!

»
(Lien direct)
SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Earth Infernal qui sortira le 1er avril via Metal Blade. "From Second Sight" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BHLEG (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Befruktad jord" (Nourished Soil) qui figurera sur son nouvel album Fäghring prévu le 1er avril via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1 - Vårdträdet (The Warden Tree)
2 - Grönskande gryning (Verdant Dawn)
3 - Alyr i blom (Alyr in Bloom)
4 - Befruktad jord (Nourished Soil)
5 - Solvigd (Solar Wedlock)
6 - Frö (Seed)
7 - Fagna sumrí (Celebration of Summer)

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMATORY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Lower Catacombs le 13 mai sur Nuclear Winter Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Cruciform Shadows
2. Unclean Eulogies
3. Key to the Furnace
4. Perpetual Despair
5. Flooded Graves
6. The Corruption of Saints
7. The Lower Catacombs

»
(Lien direct)
IDOL OF FEAR (Experimental Black Metal, Canada) propose sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Trespasser qui sort aujourd'hui chez Somnolence Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Flayed Horizon (5:24)
2. Angel Dust (5:28)
3. Cheirotonia (5:15)
4. Phantom (4:58)
5. Trespasser (5:15)
6. In the Cold Light of Dawn (4:27)
7. Alone With You (5:12)
8. What You Came to Find (6:18)
9. Endless (3:00)

Durée totale : 45:16

»
(Lien direct)
CROWN OF MADNESS (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier EP The Void le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Pale (feat. Claine Lamb) (2:03)
2. Eternal Feeding (2:38)
3. The Manipulated – (4:14)
4. Anguish (feat. Kaija Krimson) (4:31)
5. False God’s Hymn (feat. Claine Lamb) (4:47)

Durée totale : 18:13

»
(Lien direct)
POST-MORTEM (Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Monumental Pandemonium le 29 avril sur Great Dane Records. Tracklist :

01. Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
02. Genocider
03. Skin of My Enemy
04. Mountain of Skulls
05. Opening of the Underworlds Gates
06. The Pure Terror
07. Cryptic Revelations
08. Arallu Imperator
09. Soul Inquisitor
10. Altar of Inner Ghouls
11. Graviora Manent
12. Massive Decimation

»
(Lien direct)
RAMMSTEIN (Metal Industriel, Allemagne) vient de mettre en ligne un extrait de son futur album intitulé Zeit prévu pour le 29 avril via Universal Music. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ENTRAILS (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album An Eternal Time Of Decay qui sortira le 24 juin via Hammerheart Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. An Eternal Time Of Decay
2. Die To Death
3. Fear The End
4. The Dead
5. Slayed To A Pile Of Flesh
6. Open Casket Feast
7. Dead By Evil
8. Inverted Graveyard
9. Autopsy
10. Reborn In Worms

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Night Of The Desecration qui sortira le 20 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Fountain Of All Sorrows And Wrath
2. Thorns For My Damnation
3. Night Of The Desecration
4. My Angel
5. The Church Of Thorns
6. A Wanderer's Journey...
7. Hammer Of The Angels
8. ...Towards The Glimmering Star
9. Of Statues Wrecked And Ruined

»
(Lien direct)
MALTHUSIAN (Black/Death, Irlande) et SUFFERING HOUR (Black/Death, USA) vont sortir un split intitulé Time's Withering Shadow le 6 mai sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Malthusian - Dissolution of Consciousness [9:41]
2. Malthusian - Delirium [10:48]
3. Suffering Hour - Crawling Embers [6:52]
4. Suffering Hour - Temporal Lapse [8:46]
5. Suffering Hour - Reserection [Mighty Sphincter cover] [4:24]

»
(Lien direct)
VAAMATAR (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Medievalgeist le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Medievalgeist [8:10]
2. Plundering Claws [6:37]
3. Hallowed Flesh [5:45]
4. Spit & Gravel [8:04]
5. Axe of Dolor [4:45]
6. Midnight Montpelier [7:27]

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIVORE (Death Metal, Australie) offre son premier long-format Celestial Extinction en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 15 mars via Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :

01. Cocoon Hetacomb
02. Dripping with Skin
03. Vault of Obscurity
04. Gate of Dismal Torture
05. The Ethereal Deceased
06. Monastery Worms
07. Solemn Desolation
08. Cadaverizor
09. Clandestine Ruination
10. Celestial Extinction

»
(Lien direct)
SILVER KNIFE (Post-Black Metal, Belgique/France/Luxembourg) sortira son nouvel EP Ring le 24 avril sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ecomimises [6:46]
2. Recalcitrant [6:54]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Mars 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm
Spewing Mephitic Putridity
2022 - Pulverised Records / Me Saco Un Ojo Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Entrails
 Entrails
Death Metal - 1990 - Suède		   
Malthusian
 Malthusian
2012 - Irlande		   
Misery Index
 Misery Index
Death / Grind - 2001 - Etats-Unis		   
Post-Mortem
 Post-Mortem
Death Metal - 1995 - France		   
Rammstein
 Rammstein
Metal Industriel - 1994 - Allemagne		   
Satan
 Satan
Heavy Metal - 1979 - Royaume-Uni		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour
Black/Death - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Vaamatar
 Vaamatar
Black Metal - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Wampyrinacht
 Wampyrinacht
Black Metal - 1995 - Grèce		   
Cryptworm
Spewing Mephitic Putridity
Lire la chronique
Dark Funeral
We Are the Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Mortuary
Blackened Images
Lire la chronique
Archvile King
À la ruine
Lire la chronique
Këkht Aräkh
Night & Love
Lire la chronique
Messa
Close
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
PANTHER
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Timewave Zero (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abyssus
Death Revival
Lire la chronique
Non Est Deus
Impious
Lire la chronique
Pallbearer
Forgotten Days
Lire la chronique
Acherontas
Malocchio ​-​ The Seven Ton...
Lire la chronique
Cryptworm
Reeking Gunk Of Abhorrence ...
Lire la chronique
Øksehovud
Makt, Høyhet, Herredømme
Lire la chronique
Ravenous Death
Visions From the Netherworld
Lire la chronique
Valais
Valais
Lire la chronique
Author & Punisher
Krüller
Lire la chronique
Pogo Car Crash Control
Tête Blême
Lire la chronique
Sakrifiss dans "Le Secret des Dieux".
Lire le podcast
Cryptum
Vile Emergence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blutfahne / Norrhem
The Path Of Elite (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Three Humid Nights In The C...
Lire la chronique
Ysyry Mollvün
Ysyry Mollvün
Lire la chronique
Steven Wilson
Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Lire la chronique
Plague Years
Circle Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Earth
A Bureaucratic Desire for E...
Lire la chronique
Anachoret
Syndrom
Lire la chronique
Lvcifyre
The Broken Seal
Lire la chronique
Angelblast
Throne Of Ashes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vile Apparition / Miscreance
Vile Apparition / Miscreanc...
Lire la chronique