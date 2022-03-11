»

(Lien direct) WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Night Of The Desecration qui sortira le 20 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. The Fountain Of All Sorrows And Wrath

2. Thorns For My Damnation

3. Night Of The Desecration

4. My Angel

5. The Church Of Thorns

6. A Wanderer's Journey...

7. Hammer Of The Angels

8. ...Towards The Glimmering Star

9. Of Statues Wrecked And Ruined



