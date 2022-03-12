»

(Lien direct) ΑΧΕΡΟΝΤΑΣ (Black Metal, Grèce), anciennement Acherontas, offre son nouveau disque Malocchio ​-​ The Seven Tongues of Δαημων en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 14 mars chez Zazen Sounds. Tracklist :



I. Lucifer - Breath of Fire

II. Leviathan - The Fervent Scales In Reverence

III. Belial - The Enn of Beliya’al

IV. Satan - Exaltation of Unbeing

V. Choronzon - Webs of Alienation

VI. Hecate - Queen of the Crossroads

VII. ΔΡΑΚΩΝ - ΑPOTHEOSIS



