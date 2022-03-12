|
Les news du 12 Mars 2022
News
Les news du 12 Mars 2022 Kimaera - Magefa - Triumph - Satan - Αχεροντας - Inanna - Mephisto - Katharos
|»
|KIMAERA (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Liban) vient d'annoncer le décès de son leader Jean-Pierre Haddad alors que son nouveau disque Imperivm doit sortir le 15 mars en auto-production.
|
|»
|MAGEFA (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitué "Back to the Front" qui figurera sur son premier full-length qui paraîtra dans le courant de l'année.
|
|»
|Le one-man band TRIUMPH (Black/Death, USA) propose son nouvel opus Retaliation Warfare en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 15 mars via Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :
1. Holocaust Siege
2. Slave Parasite
3. Oblivion Barrage
4. Conquer or Succumb
5. Inexorable Force
6. Annihilate The Inferior
7. Sigil Conflagration
8. Affliction Storm
|
|»
|SATAN (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a posté le morceau "From Second Sight" issu de son nouvel album Earth Infernal qui sort le 1er avril sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
01. Ascendancy
02. Burning Portrait
03. Twelve Infernal Lords
04. Mercury's Shadow
05. A Sorrow Unspent
06. Luciferic
07. From Second Sight
08. Poison Elegy
09. The Blood Ran Deep
10. Earth We Bequeath
|
|»
|ΑΧΕΡΟΝΤΑΣ (Black Metal, Grèce), anciennement Acherontas, offre son nouveau disque Malocchio - The Seven Tongues of Δαημων en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 14 mars chez Zazen Sounds. Tracklist :
I. Lucifer - Breath of Fire
II. Leviathan - The Fervent Scales In Reverence
III. Belial - The Enn of Beliya’al
IV. Satan - Exaltation of Unbeing
V. Choronzon - Webs of Alienation
VI. Hecate - Queen of the Crossroads
VII. ΔΡΑΚΩΝ - ΑPOTHEOSIS
|
|»
|INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "The Key to Alpha Centauri" tiré de son nouvel opus Void of Unending Depths à venir le 25 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Evolutionary Inversion [6:08]
2. Among Subaqueous Spectres [6:46]
3. Far Away in Other Spheres [7:02]
4. Underdimensional [10:43]
5. The Key to Alpha Centauri [6:35]
6. Mind Surgery [7:19]
7. Cabo de Hornos [13:40]
|
|»
|MEPHISTO (Gothic/Black, Cuba) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Undivine Blessing" extrait de son dernier album Pentafixion paru l'année dernière sur Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|KATHAROS (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Of Lineages Long Forgotten le 13 mai sur Willowtip Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The World Serpent's Marrow" :
01. Those Hornclad
02. Feigned Retreat
03. Of Lineages Long Forgotten
04. The World Serpent's Marrow
05. Lay Yersinian Siege
06. I Waged War
07. Most Dread Portent
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Mephisto
Black Death Sympho - 1996 - Cuba
|
|
|
|Satan
Heavy Metal - 1979 - Royaume-Uni
|
|
Par xworthlessx
Par Hoover
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par Holmy
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par Jessica Albator
Par Krokodil
Par Sakrifiss
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par X-Death
Par AxGxB
Par Dantefever
Par Krokodil
Par BBB
Par Deathrash
Par Deathrash