Les news du 14 Mars 2022 News Les news du 14 Mars 2022 Aara - Epitaphe - Megadeth » (Lien direct) AARA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suisse), Triade II: Hemera, qui sortira le 13 mai. Voici ce qu'a à en dire le duo Berg et Fluss :



Berg: “It was planned from the beginning that the trilogy would become darker piece by piece. This has on the one hand something to do with the structure of the book, and on the other hand it would be boring to release the same album three times. Nevertheless, it should be noticeable for the listener that the parts of the trilogy belong together. So, musically it is closer to "Triade I: Eos" than to "En Ergô Einai", for example. ‘Das Dunkel der Welt’ is one of the simpler structured songs on the album. It draws more heavily on classic Black Metal than the other songs. The whole album is quite ‘old’, even though it is just going to be released now. I wrote most of the songs for “Triade II: Hemera” in late 2020 & early 2021. Everything was recorded in spring of 2021.”



Fluss: “The album “Triade II: Hemera” concludes the story of the monk who escaped from the monastery on "Triade I: Eos". He ends up in the dungeons of the Inquisition but finally manages to escape. Through the help of a Jewish scholar, he finds protection from his persecutors, and finds records of Melmoth the Wanderer. This is where the second major narration in the story begins. This new story line forms a large part of the lyrical theme of the second part of the trilogy. Here the story is largely told from the perspective of Immalee, a young woman who was stranded as a child in a shipwreck on an Indian island. There she grew up alone, the only human being among animals and plants. Later, she is revered by the locals as the island's deity. She embodies purity and innocence until she is finally visited by Melmoth the Wanderer. He abducts her from the island and takes her back to her strict Catholic family in Spain, where Immalee almost manages to break free from the shackles of her new home. Melmoth, however, continues to haunt her and asks her to marry him, with the intention of exchanging her soul for his immortality – a characteristic he had obtained through a pact with the Devil. She finally accepts, because Melmoth seems to be her only confidant and friend in this world. Such a bond is completely new to her. Thus, the two get married in darkness by an invisible ‘icy hand’ in an abandoned monastery. The song ‘Das Dunkel der Welt’ is about the specific moment when Melmoth destroys Immalee's light-heartedness. He shows her the depravity and vices of humanity. He also shows her the different religions and how they sow discord among people.”



Plus d'infos :



The wonderfully productive Swiss atmospheric Black Metal band AARA return with urgency to unleash "Triade II: Hemera", their 4th full-length since 2019 and the second chapter of the Melmoth trilogy.



Based upon the 1820 Gothic novel 'Melmoth the Wanderer' by Charles Robert Maturin – and closely connected in style and atmosphere to 2021's initial instalment "Triade I: Eos" – each of the six brutally melodic tracks follows the book's chronological mid-point narrative in a dazzling critical examination of theism and scepticism through the medium of top-tier Black Metal.



Although conceptually aligned with part one of the trilogy, "Triade II: Hemera" further-advances the AARA sound into realms of progressive extremity: defined once again by the beauteous lead melodies of composer/guitarist Berg, the record combines a raw violent undertow with subtle rhythmic shifts, left-field riffs/refrains and sublimated vocal savagery – interweaving Christian choirs, the Jewish shofar horn and traditional Indian vocal samples into yet another outstanding offering from an unstoppable young band overflowing with ideas and confidence.



::Tracklist::



01. Phantasmagorie

02. Adoaina’s Elegien

03. Sonne der Nacht

04. Das Dunkel der Welt

05. Strepitus Mundi

06. Mitgift



::Line Up::



Fluss – vocals, lyrics

Berg – guitars, bass, samples

J. – drums



:: Additional info ::



Intro by Jonny Warren (MODERN RITES).

Artwork by Michael Handt.

Layout by Yurii Kazarian (WHITE WARD).

Recorded, mixed and mastered 2021 in Chäuer Studios Bärn.





» (Lien direct) EPITAPHE (Death / Doom, France) sortira son nouvel album sobrement intitulé II le 11 avril sur Aesthetic Death Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Melancholia" :



01. Sycomore

02. Celestial

03. Melancholia

04. Insignificant

05. Merging Within Nothingness



<a href="https://epitaphe.bandcamp.com/album/ii">II by Epitaphe</a>

» (Lien direct) MEGADETH (Thrash/Heavy, USA) devrait sortir son nouvel opus The Sick, The Dying And The Dead le 8 juillet. C'est James LoMenzo qui remplace David Ellefson à la basse.

