Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2022
 Les news du 15 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par northstar		   
In Theatrum Denonium 2022
 In Theatrum Denonium 2022 -... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2022
 Les news du 14 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Reverend Bizarre
 Reverend Bizarre - III - So... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2022
 Les news du 8 Mars 2022 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2022
 Les news du 7 Mars 2022 - C... (N)
Par Ander		   
Pallbearer
 Pallbearer - Forgotten Days (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Reeking Gunk Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Chemin de haine
 Anguis Dei / I'm Ruins / Ch... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Règne des morts (C)
Par iormungand		   
Arkha Sva
 Arkha Sva - Donusdogama: En... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Ulvegr
 Ulvegr - The Call of Glacia... (C)
Par iormungand		   
Blutfahne / Norrhem
 Blutfahne / Norrhem - The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cryptum
 Cryptum - Vile Emergence (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 28 Février 2022
 Les news du 28 Février 2022... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cadaveric Fumes
 Cadaveric Fumes - (I)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 16 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 16 Mars 2022 Black Fucking Cancer - Wormrot - Perihelion - Father Befouled - Agathodaimon - Obscene - Serpentshrine - Savage Master - Cirkeln - Vide
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK FUCKING CANCER (Black Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album, "Procreate Inverse", à paraître chez Sentient Ruins Laboratories le 18 Mars prochain :


»
(Lien direct)
WORMROT (Grindcore "mélodique") a dévoilé un titre issu de son prochain album, "Hiss", qui sortira le 8 Juillet prochain chez Earache Records. A découvrir :


»
(Lien direct)
PERIHELION (Post-Metal/Post-Rock, Hongrie) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Támadt szél", qui se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FATHER BEFOULED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Crowned In Veneficum le 25 mars via Everlasting Spew Records. "Salivating Faithlessness" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
AGATHODAIMON (Death/Gothique/Black? moderne, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Seven qui sortira le 18 mars via Napalm Records. "Kyrie / Gloria " se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album ...From Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon le 27 mai sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

01. From Dead Horizon
02. I Shall Drink the Earth's Blood
03. Deathless Demigod
04. Faith Through Pain
05. Insensate Cruelty
06. The Burrowing Hiss
07. Shrew's Nest
08. Children of the Static
09. Open Grave of a Forgotten Past
10. To Dead Horizon

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTSHRINE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Allegiance to the Myth le 21 avril chez Signal Rex. Un extrait, "Fathomless Rapture", est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Ophidian Lords
2. Satanic Rituals of the Perverse
3. Blaze of the Narthex
4. Queen of the Crimson Moon
5. Fathomless Rapture
6. Witchduck
7. Desecrating the Crown
8. Impaling the Weathered Cross

»
(Lien direct)
SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Those Who Hunt at Night le 24 juin via Shadow Kingdom Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CIRKELN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) propose à cette adresse le titre "Natassja" extrait de son nouvel album A Song To Sorrow à paraître le 25 mars sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. The March
2. A Song to Sorrow
3. Vaults Behind Vaults
4. Hills of Sorcery
5. Var blåser vinden
6. Natassja
7. Vandraren
8. Thine Winter Realm Enthroned

»
(Lien direct)
VIDE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France), le projet de Hylgaryss (Le Prochain Hiver, Dark Sanctuary), a sorti son nouvel EP Ou la messe ou la mort. Il est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Messe d'adieu (11:02)
2. Messe pour la nuit (06:34)

Durée totale : 17:36
Thrasho Sagamore + Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Mars 2022

