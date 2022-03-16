AGATHODAIMON (Death/Gothique/Black? moderne, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Seven qui sortira le 18 mars via Napalm Records. "Kyrie / Gloria " se découvre ci-dessous :
OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album ...From Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon le 27 mai sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
01. From Dead Horizon
02. I Shall Drink the Earth's Blood
03. Deathless Demigod
04. Faith Through Pain
05. Insensate Cruelty
06. The Burrowing Hiss
07. Shrew's Nest
08. Children of the Static
09. Open Grave of a Forgotten Past
10. To Dead Horizon
SERPENTSHRINE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Allegiance to the Myth le 21 avril chez Signal Rex. Un extrait, "Fathomless Rapture", est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Ophidian Lords
2. Satanic Rituals of the Perverse
3. Blaze of the Narthex
4. Queen of the Crimson Moon
5. Fathomless Rapture
6. Witchduck
7. Desecrating the Crown
8. Impaling the Weathered Cross
