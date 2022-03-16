»

(Lien direct) OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album ...From Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon le 27 mai sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :



01. From Dead Horizon

02. I Shall Drink the Earth's Blood

03. Deathless Demigod

04. Faith Through Pain

05. Insensate Cruelty

06. The Burrowing Hiss

07. Shrew's Nest

08. Children of the Static

09. Open Grave of a Forgotten Past

10. To Dead Horizon



