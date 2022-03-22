chargement...

Les news du 22 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 22 Mars 2022 Revenant Marquis - Ill Tidings - Necromante - Deceaded - Olkoth - Capel Beluah - Declared Dead - Freja
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Milk Teeth, le nouvel album de REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 7 juin sur Death Prayer Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail" :

»
(Lien direct)
ILL TIDINGS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouveau disque Hymns to Demise en juin sur Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :

1. Void Prayer
2. Die Welt stürzt ein
3. Slaying The New Gods
4. Fires Under The Night Sky
5. Spektrales Erwachen
6. Perchtensabbat
7. No Redemption
8. Mahlstrom im Glasgefüge

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANTE (Black Metal, Brésil) offre son nouvel opus XI en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 mars chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Equinox of New Aeon
2. Lucifer Rising
3. Serpentine Fire
4. The Phoenix Glory
5. XI (The Dark Night of the Soul)
6. Pentacle of Fire
7. Necro Fire Angel
8. Sentence of the Dead
9. The Infernal Palace & the Red Death
10. The Venom Between Gods
11. Solve et Coagula-Astral Light to the Chaos

»
(Lien direct)
DECEADED (Thrash/Crossover, Pologne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la distribution mondiale en CD de son premier long-format The Sole Destroyer sorti en auto-production en juillet 2021. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sick of Control
3. Barren Land
4. Delusions
5. Wall of Appearances
6. Trap
7. Bags of Flesh
8. Chopped Future
9. The Edge
10. Restless Hope

»
(Lien direct)
OLKOTH (Black Metal, USA) et CAPEL BELUAH (Black Metal, Angleterre) vont sortir un split le 22 avril via Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. CAPEL BELUAH - The Sunrise has Swollen Black [5:24]
2. CAPEL BELUAH - Invert All Harmony [6:10]
3. CAPEL BELUAH - Ink Well [5:27]
4. CAPEL BELUAH - The Mount [2:55]
5. OLKOTH - Of Evil Purity... (new version) [6:43]
6. OLKOTH - The Infernal Ceremony [6:25]
7. OLKOTH - Cold Dark Horizons (new version) [10:23]

»
(Lien direct)
DECLARED DEAD (Black/Death/Thrash, Belgique) a sorti son nouvel album Integument of Golden Luster. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

With Unfettered Tread
Fever Dream Ritual
Decimation (Blood Tithe)
Violence as Aphrodisiac
Tonguing the Amputee
Veiled in Flesh
Fertile for Fungus
Languishing in Ligature

»
(Lien direct)
FREJA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le titre "Of Those Stricken by Fate" extrait de son premier long-format Tides à venir le 22 avril sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Our Chosen Path [5:59]
2. Scattered Shields [7:10]
3. Dusk [7:51]
4. Cataclysm [5:15]
5. Of Those Stricken by Fate [3:42]
6. Cloaks of Valor [9:06]
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
22 Mars 2022

