Intitulé Milk Teeth, le nouvel album de REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 7 juin sur Death Prayer Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail" :
NECROMANTE (Black Metal, Brésil) offre son nouvel opus XI en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 mars chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Equinox of New Aeon
2. Lucifer Rising
3. Serpentine Fire
4. The Phoenix Glory
5. XI (The Dark Night of the Soul)
6. Pentacle of Fire
7. Necro Fire Angel
8. Sentence of the Dead
9. The Infernal Palace & the Red Death
10. The Venom Between Gods
11. Solve et Coagula-Astral Light to the Chaos
OLKOTH (Black Metal, USA) et CAPEL BELUAH (Black Metal, Angleterre) vont sortir un split le 22 avril via Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. CAPEL BELUAH - The Sunrise has Swollen Black [5:24]
2. CAPEL BELUAH - Invert All Harmony [6:10]
3. CAPEL BELUAH - Ink Well [5:27]
4. CAPEL BELUAH - The Mount [2:55]
5. OLKOTH - Of Evil Purity... (new version) [6:43]
6. OLKOTH - The Infernal Ceremony [6:25]
7. OLKOTH - Cold Dark Horizons (new version) [10:23]
Par Fabulon
Par Hoover
Par northstar
Par Troll Traya
Par Jean-Clint
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Dantefever
Par xworthlessx
Par Hoover
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par Holmy
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par Jessica Albator
Par Krokodil
Par Sakrifiss
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par iormungand
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par X-Death