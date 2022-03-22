»

(Lien direct) NECROMANTE (Black Metal, Brésil) offre son nouvel opus XI en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 25 mars chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Equinox of New Aeon

2. Lucifer Rising

3. Serpentine Fire

4. The Phoenix Glory

5. XI (The Dark Night of the Soul)

6. Pentacle of Fire

7. Necro Fire Angel

8. Sentence of the Dead

9. The Infernal Palace & the Red Death

10. The Venom Between Gods

11. Solve et Coagula-Astral Light to the Chaos