Les news du 23 Mars 2022 Molten Chains - Kalkas - Necrom - False Church - Hellcrash - Golgothan Remains - Crown of Madness - Cirkeln
»

MOLTEN CHAINS (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son nouveau disque Orisons of Vengeance le 6 mai chez Alone Records et Postmortem Apocalypse (CD) et Night Rhythm Recordings (LP). Un extrait, "Black Mantle", est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1) Hand of God
2) Bedevilled by Sorrow
3) Black Mantle
4) Communion
5) Crimson Equinox
6) Martyrdom


(Lien direct)
KALKAS (Naturalistic Post-Doom, Suisse) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Au milieu du feu, il est leur guide" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Envoûtante sève dont la sortie est programmée pour le 8 avril via Table Basse Records.


(Lien direct)
NECROM (Death Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format All Paths Are Left Here... prévu le 25 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

01. Dagon [6:14]
02. Fathers Will Feast [4:26]
03. Food For Worms [3:28]
04. The City the Old Ones Built [4:14]
05. The Oldest Horror [4:14]
06. Walls Have Hands [5:28]
07. The Light Has Never Been Here [4:00]
08. Templars Are Coming [4:58]
09. Tomahawk of Bone [3:06]
10. The Woods of Weird West [4:48]


(Lien direct)
FALSE CHURCH (Metallic Hardcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 22 avril de son nouvel opus Dystopian Dissent. Tracklist :

01. Street Preacher
02. Bitter Pill
03. Jesus Won't Weep
04. What's My Crime?
05. Judy Garland
06. 12 Gauge God
07. Serotonin
08. Execution (Will Reform Me)
09. Fingers Down My Throat
10. Never Sleep Again


(Lien direct)
HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Hell Breaks Loose" issu du mini-split Hell & Sulphur avec Bunker 66 à paraître le 25 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bunker 66 - Pandemonial Storms
2. Hellcrash - Hell Breaks Loose


(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne le titre "Forgotten Lores of Hatred And Bloodshed" extrait de son nouvel opus Adorned In Ruin qui sort le 1er avril via Brilliant Emperor Records (AUS/NZ) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (NA/EU). Tracklist :

1. Veneration of Carnal Blasphemy
2. A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire
3. Wandering Through Chambers of Deathlike Void
4. Opulent Incarnation of Persevering Torment
5. The Malign Hordes of Abhorrence
6. Forgotten Lores of Hatred and Bloodshed
7. ...Of Morbid Blood and Serpent Skins
8. Void II: Towards the Joyless Elysium
9. On Lifeless Wings of Malice


(Lien direct)
CROWN OF MADNESS (Dissonant Modern Death Metal, Canada) propose sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son premier EP The Void à venir le 25 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Pale (feat. Claine Lamb) (2:03)
2. Eternal Feeding (2:38)
3. The Manipulated – (4:14)
4. Anguish (feat. Kaija Krimson) (4:31)
5. False God’s Hymn (feat. Claine Lamb) (4:47)

Durée totale : 18:13


(Lien direct)
CIRKELN (Black Metal, Suède) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album A Song to Sorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 mars sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. The March
2. A Song to Sorrow
3. Vaults Behind Vaults
4. Hills of Sorcery
5. Var blåser vinden
6. Natassja
7. Vandraren
8. Thine Winter Realm Enthroned
Thrasho Keyser
23 Mars 2022

