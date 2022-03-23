»

(Lien direct) NECROM (Death Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format All Paths Are Left Here... prévu le 25 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



01. Dagon [6:14]

02. Fathers Will Feast [4:26]

03. Food For Worms [3:28]

04. The City the Old Ones Built [4:14]

05. The Oldest Horror [4:14]

06. Walls Have Hands [5:28]

07. The Light Has Never Been Here [4:00]

08. Templars Are Coming [4:58]

09. Tomahawk of Bone [3:06]

10. The Woods of Weird West [4:48]



