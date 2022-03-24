»

(Lien direct) PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without" issu de son premier long-format éponyme sorti l'année dernière via Agonia Records. Tracklist :



I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder

II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric

III. Quasaric Pestilence

IV. Mirroracles

V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters

VI. Jupiter In Capricornus

VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)

VIII. Caliginous Whorl

IX. The Coagulating Respite

X. Prana: Therion: Akasha

XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû

XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds



