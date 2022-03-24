|
Les news du 24 Mars 2022 Sequestrum - Writhing Shadows - Sepulchral Curse - Celestial Season - Gorthor - Mortuus Infradaemoni - Wrath Of The Nebula - Chaos Invocation - Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû - Beastiality - Mortify - Falamh
|SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal, Danemark) est un nouveau groupe danois dans lequel on retrouve notamment David Mikkelsen d'Undergang. Le groupe sortira sa première démo intitulée Epitome Of Putridity aux formats CD et cassette courant mai via Extremely Rotten Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez la découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Symposion At The Crematorium
02. Involucrum Osteomyelitis
03. Tache Noire
04. Pearls On Offal
05. The Tea Of The Heart
|»
|WRITHING SHADOWS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album éponyme le 13 mai sur Gurgling Gore Productions et Dawnbreed Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Warplust Contortions" à découvrir ci-dessous :
|»
|SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Deathbed Sessions le 6 mai via Personal Records (CD) en partenariat avec Lycanthropic Chants (vinyle) et Transylvanian Recordings (K7). Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Circular Aeons
2. Harvesting The Bloodlines
3. Dystheist
4. Towards The Shrouded Infinity [Demigod cover]
|»
|CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Golden Light of Late Day" figurant sur son nouveau disque Mysterium I prévu le 25 avril sur Burning World Records. Tracklist :
1. Black Water Mirrors 06:53
2. The Golden Light of Late Day
3. Sundown Transcends Us
4. This Glorious Summer
5. Endgame
6. All That Is Known
7. Mysterium
|»
|Le one-man band GORTHOR (Death Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir sa première démo Manifest Destiny. Tracklist :
1. Black Pyramid of Nagash
2. Great Pyramid of Settra
|»
|MORTUUS INFRADAEMONI (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Inmortuos sum qui sort demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Insepultus
2. Madness Rides With The Star-Winds
3. Omne Vitae In Tenebras Mergit
4. Abhominog
5. Ossuarium Of The Black Earth
6. Der Todten Tantz
7. Burning Time And Space
8. Inmortuos Sum
|»
|WRATH OF THE NEBULA (Symphonic Technical Death Metal avec notamment Kévin Paradis à la batterie, France) sortira son premier longue-durée The Ruthless Leviathan le 1er avril via M & O Music/Season Of Mist. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. D.N.A of the Gods
03. Origin of Creation
04. When Galaxies Collide
05. Serpo Planet 1964
06. Wrath of the Nebula
07. Space Time Vortex
08. Fractal Dimensions
09. Big Bang in Reverse
10. Sideral Portals
11. Ancient Gods Annunakis
12. Mother Ereshkigal
|»
|CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui sur W.T.C. Productions son nouvel album Devil, Stone & Man que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Strike Of The Dominator's Fist
2. A Stranger's Pale Hand
3. Diabolical Hammer
4. Odonata Fields
5. Where We Have Taken The Cross
6. Triple Fire
7. Curses Upon You
8. The Revolting Abyss
|»
|PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without" issu de son premier long-format éponyme sorti l'année dernière via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds
|»
|BEASTIALITY (Death/Thrash/Black, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Sacrificial Chants paru le mois dernier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Sacrificial Chants
3. Sinner
4. Thy Kingdom Dead
5. The Black Sun Prophecy
|»
|MORTIFY (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Fragments at the Edge of Sorrow qui sort demain via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Beneath The Emptiness
2. In The Amorphous Path
3. Ethereal Illusion Of Psyche
4. Fragments
5. Frayed Lunacy (Dying Sight)
6. Mindloss (Instrumental)
7. The Accursed And The Throes
8. Edge
9. Astral Spheres From A Bleeding Soul
10. Process In A Secrecies Of Thought
11. Contaminated Echoes
12. Sorrow
|»
|FALAMH (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, Canada) offre à cette adresse son nouvel EP Aeons Effigy à paraître demain en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Winds of Silence (6:46)
2. Blackened Waves (6:52)
3. Benighted Weald (5:03)
4. Aethereal Forger (4:33)
Durée totale : 23:14
