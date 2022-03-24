chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
144 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Eibon
 Eibon - Eibon (EP) (C)
Par langoustator		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Acherontas
 Acherontas - Malocchio ​-​ ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2022
 Les news du 22 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Total Isolation / Sedimentum
 Total Isolation / Sedimentu... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2022
 Les news du 15 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par northstar		   
In Theatrum Denonium 2022
 In Theatrum Denonium 2022 -... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
La Voûte #10 - Imperator
 La Voûte #10 - Imperator - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2022
 Les news du 14 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Reverend Bizarre
 Reverend Bizarre - III - So... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 8 Mars 2022
 Les news du 8 Mars 2022 - B... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Mars 2022
 Les news du 7 Mars 2022 - C... (N)
Par Ander		   
Pallbearer
 Pallbearer - Forgotten Days (C)
Par Holmy		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Reeking Gunk Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wapentake
 Wapentake - Vestiges (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Valais
 Valais - Valais (C)
Par Jessica Albator		   
Author & Punisher
 Author & Punisher - Krüller (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 24 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2022 Sequestrum - Writhing Shadows - Sepulchral Curse - Celestial Season - Gorthor - Mortuus Infradaemoni - Wrath Of The Nebula - Chaos Invocation - Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû - Beastiality - Mortify - Falamh
»
(Lien direct)
SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal, Danemark) est un nouveau groupe danois dans lequel on retrouve notamment David Mikkelsen d'Undergang. Le groupe sortira sa première démo intitulée Epitome Of Putridity aux formats CD et cassette courant mai via Extremely Rotten Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez la découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Symposion At The Crematorium
02. Involucrum Osteomyelitis
03. Tache Noire
04. Pearls On Offal
05. The Tea Of The Heart

»
(Lien direct)
WRITHING SHADOWS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album éponyme le 13 mai sur Gurgling Gore Productions et Dawnbreed Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Warplust Contortions" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Deathbed Sessions le 6 mai via Personal Records (CD) en partenariat avec Lycanthropic Chants (vinyle) et Transylvanian Recordings (K7). Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Circular Aeons
2. Harvesting The Bloodlines
3. Dystheist
4. Towards The Shrouded Infinity [Demigod cover]

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Golden Light of Late Day" figurant sur son nouveau disque Mysterium I prévu le 25 avril sur Burning World Records. Tracklist :

1. Black Water Mirrors 06:53
2. The Golden Light of Late Day
3. Sundown Transcends Us
4. This Glorious Summer
5. Endgame
6. All That Is Known
7. Mysterium


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band GORTHOR (Death Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir sa première démo Manifest Destiny. Tracklist :

1. Black Pyramid of Nagash
2. Great Pyramid of Settra

»
(Lien direct)
MORTUUS INFRADAEMONI (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Inmortuos sum qui sort demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Insepultus
2. Madness Rides With The Star-Winds
3. Omne Vitae In Tenebras Mergit
4. Abhominog
5. Ossuarium Of The Black Earth
6. Der Todten Tantz
7. Burning Time And Space
8. Inmortuos Sum

»
(Lien direct)
WRATH OF THE NEBULA (Symphonic Technical Death Metal avec notamment Kévin Paradis à la batterie, France) sortira son premier longue-durée The Ruthless Leviathan le 1er avril via M & O Music/Season Of Mist. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. D.N.A of the Gods
03. Origin of Creation
04. When Galaxies Collide
05. Serpo Planet 1964
06. Wrath of the Nebula
07. Space Time Vortex
08. Fractal Dimensions
09. Big Bang in Reverse
10. Sideral Portals
11. Ancient Gods Annunakis
12. Mother Ereshkigal

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) sort aujourd'hui sur W.T.C. Productions son nouvel album Devil, Stone & Man que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Strike Of The Dominator's Fist
2. A Stranger's Pale Hand
3. Diabolical Hammer
4. Odonata Fields
5. Where We Have Taken The Cross
6. Triple Fire
7. Curses Upon You
8. The Revolting Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN'S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without" issu de son premier long-format éponyme sorti l'année dernière via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds

»
(Lien direct)
BEASTIALITY (Death/Thrash/Black, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Sacrificial Chants paru le mois dernier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sacrificial Chants
3. Sinner
4. Thy Kingdom Dead
5. The Black Sun Prophecy

»
(Lien direct)
MORTIFY (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Fragments at the Edge of Sorrow qui sort demain via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Beneath The Emptiness
2. In The Amorphous Path
3. Ethereal Illusion Of Psyche
4. Fragments
5. Frayed Lunacy (Dying Sight)
6. Mindloss (Instrumental)
7. The Accursed And The Throes
8. Edge
9. Astral Spheres From A Bleeding Soul
10. Process In A Secrecies Of Thought
11. Contaminated Echoes
12. Sorrow

»
(Lien direct)
FALAMH (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, Canada) offre à cette adresse son nouvel EP Aeons Effigy à paraître demain en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Winds of Silence (6:46)
2. Blackened Waves (6:52)
3. Benighted Weald (5:03)
4. Aethereal Forger (4:33)

Durée totale : 23:14
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
24 Mars 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Biohazard
 Biohazard
Mata Leão
1996 - Warner Bros.		   
Order of Nosferat
 Order of Nosferat
Nachtmusik
2022 - Purity Through Fire		   
Sepulchral
 Sepulchral
From Beyond The Burial Mound
2022 - Soulseller Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Chaos Invocation
 Chaos Invocation
Black Metal - 2004 - Allemagne		   
Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû
 Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû
Black/thrash complexe et progressif - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Writhing Shadows
 Writhing Shadows
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Biohazard
Mata Leão
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral
From Beyond The Burial Mound
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
Nachtmusik
Lire la chronique
Total Isolation / Sedimentum
Total Isolation / Sedimentu...
Lire la chronique
Rotborn
Genocidal Resolution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Order Of Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Hell Militia
Hollow Void
Lire la chronique
Eibon
Eibon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exsanguinated
Millions Of Tortured Souls ...
Lire la chronique
Verbum
Exhortation to the Impure
Lire la chronique
Putrid Tomb
Putrid Tomb (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nihility
Beyond Human Concepts
Lire la chronique
Bilwis
Pan
Lire la chronique
Desecresy
Towards Nebulae
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Mourn The Dying Light (EP)
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #10 - Imperator
Lire le podcast
In Theatrum Denonium 2022
Aluk Todolo + Hats Barn + S...
Lire le live report
Nocturnal Depression
Tides of Despair
Lire la chronique
Cryptworm
Spewing Mephitic Putridity
Lire la chronique
Dark Funeral
We Are the Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Mortuary
Blackened Images
Lire la chronique
Archvile King
À la ruine
Lire la chronique
Këkht Aräkh
Night & Love
Lire la chronique
Messa
Close
Lire la chronique
Pain of Salvation
PANTHER
Lire la chronique
Blood Incantation
Timewave Zero (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abyssus
Death Revival
Lire la chronique
Non Est Deus
Impious
Lire la chronique
Pallbearer
Forgotten Days
Lire la chronique
Acherontas
Malocchio ​-​ The Seven Ton...
Lire la chronique