»

(Lien direct) KNUT (Hardcore, Suisse) qui avait notamment sorti deux albums et une compilation chez Hydra Head Records. RIP...



KNUT a écrit : Dear friends, the new is true. It's horrific and it is hearbreaking. Didier left us. He was unique, we're grateful for the times we spent with him. Please remember him and celebrate his vision. We love you Didier. #knut #didierseverin