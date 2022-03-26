|
Les news du 26 Mars 2022
Meshuggah - Chthonic Cult - Lost Tribes of the Moon - Saphath - Darkened - Au-Dessus - Desolate Shrine - Invunche - Lamp Of Murmuur - Ebony Pendant
|MESHUGGAH (Technical Groove/Djent, Suède) a publié le morceau "I Am That Thirst" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Immutable prévu le 1er avril chez Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :
01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense
|CHTHONIC CULT (Black/Death, Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Become Seekers for Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 28 mars via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Ironclad Nemesis
2. On the Wings of Drought
3. The Thunder Spoke to the Spirit
4. When the Ancients Speak
5. Become Seekers for Death
6. In the Seventh Hour
7. Crimson Streams of Sacrifice
8. The Hunt of the Light-Bearer
|LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON (Doom Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus auto-produit Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Midian Rising
2. Unleash The Berserkers
3. A Chapter from the Book of Blood
4. Maerlyn's Grapefruit
5. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 1
6. The Man in Black Fled Across the Desert - Part 2
7. The Way Station
8. The Drawing Of The Three - The Tale Of Enepsigos:
Part 1: Waxing Moon
Part 2: Full Moon
Part 3: New Moon
|SAPHATH (Symphonic Death/Gothic, Russie) a dévoilé le titre "Outcast of Eden" tiré de son premier long-format Ascension of the Dark Prophet à venir le 8 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Children of the Night
2. Outcast of Eden
3. Darkness Unleashed
4. Broken Mirror
5. The Daughter of Ice Plains
6. Asphodel Meadows
7. Language of my Pain
8. The Raven
9. Your God
10. The Land of my Dreams
|DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre, Canada) sortira son nouvel album The Black Winter le 27 mai sur Edged Circle Productions. Un extrait, "Blood", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Premonitions
2. Blood
3. Flayed
4. Terminal Lucidity
5. Black Winter
6. Fearful Quandary
7. Swallowed by the World
8. Plague of Despair
9. Regret
|AU-DESSUS (Post-Black Metal, Lituanie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep Mend qui sortira le 22 avril via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre. "Alienation" se découvre ici :
|Sorti hier sur Dark Descent Records, le nouvel album de DESOLATE SHRINE (Death Metal, Finlande) intitulé Fires Of The Dying World est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Echoes In The Halls Of Vanity
03. The Dying World
04. The Silent God
05. Cast To Walk The Star Of Sorrow
06. My Undivided Blood
07. The Furnace Of Hope
|INVUNCHE (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Atavismo via Nuclear War Now! Productions. En attendant sa sortie annoncée pour l'hiver 2022/2023, découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Elal" issue de la démo promotionnelle parue en fin d'année dernière :
|LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, États-Unis) et EBONY PENDANT (Black Metal, États-Unis) s'apprêtent à sortir un split intitulé Plenilunar Requiems. Celui-ci sera disponible en CD (avril) et vinyle (août/septembre) via GoatowaRex et en cassette via Forbidden Sonority.
