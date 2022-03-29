chargement...

Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par Jej		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Mars 2022
 Les news du 26 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Mata Leão (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Eibon
 Eibon - Eibon (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 25 Mars 2022
 Les news du 25 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Nihility
 Nihility - Beyond Human Con... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Acherontas
 Acherontas - Malocchio ​-​ ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2022
 Les news du 22 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Total Isolation / Sedimentum
 Total Isolation / Sedimentu... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par Hoover		   
Les news du 15 Mars 2022
 Les news du 15 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par northstar		   
In Theatrum Denonium 2022
 In Theatrum Denonium 2022 -... (R)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2022
 Les news du 14 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Reverend Bizarre
 Reverend Bizarre - III - So... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 29 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 29 Mars 2022 Cadaver Coils - Sacrilega - Hadal Maw - Spill Your Guts - Reaper - Striker - Hurakan - Spasticus - Boia - Post-Mortem - Aethyrick - Abythic - Molten Chains - Dragonbreed
»
(Lien direct)
CADAVER COILS (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier album intitulé Offerings Of Rapture And Decay le 27 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Splenetic Voices" :

»
(Lien direct)
SACRILEGA (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Sacrament of the Void" qui figurera sur son premier long-format The Arcana Spear enregistré chez Charlie Koryn et dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 avril sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. The Arcana Spear
2. Tower Of Suppression
3. Rites Of Macabre
4. Sacrament Of The Void
5. Entre Sangre & Veneno
6. Ode To The Sepulcher Dream
7. A Vision Glorified In Fire
8. Embrace The Grand Tyranny

»
(Lien direct)
HADAL MAW (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Future Eaters" extrait de son dernier EP Oblique Order qui date de décembre 2021 chez Blighttown Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Chine/Canada/Russie/Écosse) propose une vidéo "playthrough" guitare/basse pour le titre "Prey on Death" issu de son nouvel album The Wrath It Takes à paraître le 25 avril via PermCityPunk Records (Russie), Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records (Chine). Tracklist :

1. Die Untied
2. Reaper's Toll
3. Lift The Curse
4. Prey On Death
5. Pyrite
6. Blood Soaked Wolves
7. Your Soul is Sick
8. Hollow Carcass
9. Pain Echoes Back

»
(Lien direct)
REAPER (Speed/Thrash/Black, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "The Reaper" figurant sur son premier full-length Viridian Inferno prévu le 2 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Of The Crucifix
2. Satanic Panic
3. Taste The Blood
4. Drop Of The Blade
5. The Reaper
6. Nothing Left To Waste
7. Decay
8. Sentinels Of Heresy
9. Mass Grave
10. Internal Torment

»
(Lien direct)
STRIKER (Heavy Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Strange Love" avec son nouveau guitariste John Simon Fallon (The Order of Chaos).

»
(Lien direct)
HURAKAN (Brutal Death/Deathcore, France) sortira son nouveau disque Via Aeterna le 15 avril sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. Imperium (feat. Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice)
2. Void
3. Abyssal (feat. Filip Danielsson from Humanity's Last Breath & In Reverence)
4. Charon
5. Asmodeus
6. Vagrant
7. Resurgence
8. Umbra
9. Via Aeterna (feat. Raphaël Verguin from Psygnosis, Spectrale & Rïcïnn)

»
(Lien direct)
SPASTICUS (Death/Thrash, Italie) et BOIA (Death Metal, Italie) vont sortir un split baptisé Spasticating Execution le 5 mai chez Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Spasticus - Crypt of Freaks
2. Spasticus - Inbred Earth
3. Spasticus - Hideous Eternal
4. Boia - Coffin Claustrophobia
5. Boia - Putrid Warhorses of Death
6. Boia - Sodomize the Nun [Postribulum cover]

»
(Lien direct)
POST-MORTEM (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cryptic revelations" tiré de son nouvel opus The monumental pandemonium qui sort le 29 avril via Great Dane Records. Tracklist :

01. Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
02. Genocider
03. Skin of My Enemy
04. Mountain of Skulls
05. Opening of the Underworlds Gates
06. The Pure Terror
07. Cryptic Revelations
08. Arallu Imperator
09. Soul Inquisitor
10. Altar of Inner Ghouls
11. Graviora Manent
12. Massive Decimation

»
(Lien direct)
AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Pilgrimage en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 mars sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. The Turning Away
2. In the Chapel of One Spirit
3. Threefold Resurrection
4. Winds of the Wanderer
5. A Brother to the Stars
6. Hallowed Bloodline
7. The Moon and Her Consort
8. Kingdom

»
(Lien direct)
ABYTHIC (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Eden of the Doomed le 27 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Revelation from the Great Vastness Thereafter [6:28]
2. Conquest of the One True Creed [6:10]
3. Victory in your Eden of the Doomed [5:18]

»
(Lien direct)
MOLTEN CHAINS (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp le titre "Communion" extrait de son premier longue-durée Orisons of Vengeance à venir le 6 mai via Alone Records (CD) et cet été sur Postmortem Apocalypse et Night Rhythm Recordings (LP). Tracklist :

1) Hand of God
2) Bedevilled by Sorrow
3) Black Mantle
4) Communion
5) Crimson Equinox
6) Martyrdom

»
(Lien direct)
DRAGONBREED (Melodic Death Metal avec des membres de Suidakra et Graveworm, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Necrohedron le 25 avril sur MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. The Undying
02. Summoning The Arcane
03. The World Beyond
04. Sinister Omen
05. Dawn Of Calamity
06. Offerings From Yonder
07. Curse Of The Forlorn
08. A Reconstruction Of Aeons Obscure
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
29 Mars 2022

