Les Italiens de CONTINUUM OF XUL (Death Metal, Italie) sortiront leur premier EP intitulé Falling Into Damnation le 31 mai sur Lavadome Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "I Shall Be Thy Lord" :
01. Hellmouth
02. I Shall Be Thy Lord
03. Dreaming In The Underworld
04. Blasphemous Redemption (Praise The Flames)
05. A Equinox Of Fathomless Disheartenment (Absu Cover)
HEAVING EARTH (Brutal Death, République-Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Darkness Of God le 27 mai prochain sur Lavadome Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Violent Gospels" :
DAUÞUZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé en intégralité son album Vom schwarzen Schmied (2021) dans une version spéciale chants clairs, orchestrations et claviers baptisée Vom schwarzen Schmied - Bergkgesænge. Sortie le 1er avril via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Der Bergschmied I: Mein Berg
2. Der Bergschmied II: Der Eid
3. Der Bergschmied III: Desperatio
4. Der Bergschmied IV: Zauberwerk
5. Der Bergschmied V: Sagenlieder
6. Der Bergschmied VI: Cognitio
7. Der Bergschmied VII: Der Frevel
8. Der Bergschmied VIII: Sargdeckel
DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Forever Burning le 17 juin sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Forever Burning
2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch
3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation
4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis
5. Hung Like Swine
6. Burn This World And Start Again
7. The Opposer Of Light
8. Sunder The Living Temple
TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Quella è la Villa" figurant sur son premier longue-durée L'inizio di un Incubo à paraître le 3 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Quella è la Villa
02. Ultima Tomba
03. Necrofilia
04. L'Imbalsamazione Dell'Amore
05. Brucia Strega!
06. I Morti Richiamati in Vita
07. Il Killer del Rasoio
08. Sporca, Lurida, Puttana
09. Orrore Nel Castello del Barone
10. Dèmoni
11. L'inizio di un Incubo
ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) a posté le morceau "Wormhole Escape" issu de son nouvel album Mercurion qui sort le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Message From The Stars
2. Journey Into Infinity
3. Transneptunic Flight
4. The Hunters From Beyond
5. Deep Space Encounter
6. Void Prison
7. Wormhole Escape
8. Music From The Spheres
9. Event Horizon
DENOMINATION (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format They Burn as One en auto-production le 10 avril. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. This Is Resurrection
03. Bugs
04. Left Hand of God
05. Selfseeker
06. Hydrofluoric Acid
07. Slow Decay
08. Requiem to Harry
09. Cleansing Flames
10. Der Mensch Über Alles
11. Conscious Mind
12. Hate Decade in Review
13 Outro
VĀMĀCĀRA (Psychdelic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Alchemical Symbolism" extrait de son premier longue-durée Cosmic Fires: The Enlightenment Reversed à venir le 29 avril sur MDD. Tracklist :
1. Tara of the Cremation Grounds
2. Alchemical Symbolism
3. Vintage Filth Merchants (Yaşlı Pislik Tacirleri)
4. Moonbeam Trails
5. Rat Saliva
6. Brought up by the Moon
30/03/2022 18:44
Et cerise sur la tartine de Nutella, on entend la basse bien distinctement sans forcer à tendre l'oreille, avec en prime une batterie qui sonne pas comme un sabre laser pour une fois.
30/03/2022 13:14