(Lien direct) DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Forever Burning le 17 juin sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Forever Burning

2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch

3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation

4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis

5. Hung Like Swine

6. Burn This World And Start Again

7. The Opposer Of Light

8. Sunder The Living Temple