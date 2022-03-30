chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
137 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 30 Mars 2022
 Les news du 30 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Neuro		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par Jej		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Mars 2022
 Les news du 26 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Mata Leão (C)
Par InnerDam		   
BAUDELAIRE dans le Black Metal
 BAUDELAIRE dans le Black Me... (D)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Eibon
 Eibon - Eibon (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 25 Mars 2022
 Les news du 25 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Nihility
 Nihility - Beyond Human Con... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Acherontas
 Acherontas - Malocchio ​-​ ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2022
 Les news du 22 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Total Isolation / Sedimentum
 Total Isolation / Sedimentu... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Deiform (C)
Par Hoover		   

Les news du 30 Mars 2022

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2022 Continuum Of Xul - Heaving Earth - Dauþuz - Denouncement Pyre - Tenebro - Armory - Denomination - Vāmācāra
»
(Lien direct)
Les Italiens de CONTINUUM OF XUL (Death Metal, Italie) sortiront leur premier EP intitulé Falling Into Damnation le 31 mai sur Lavadome Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "I Shall Be Thy Lord" :

01. Hellmouth
02. I Shall Be Thy Lord
03. Dreaming In The Underworld
04. Blasphemous Redemption (Praise The Flames)
05. A Equinox Of Fathomless Disheartenment (Absu Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVING EARTH (Brutal Death, République-Tchèque) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Darkness Of God le 27 mai prochain sur Lavadome Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Violent Gospels" :

»
(Lien direct)
DAUÞUZ (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé en intégralité son album Vom schwarzen Schmied (2021) dans une version spéciale chants clairs, orchestrations et claviers baptisée Vom schwarzen Schmied - Bergkgesænge. Sortie le 1er avril via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Der Bergschmied I: Mein Berg
2. Der Bergschmied II: Der Eid
3. Der Bergschmied III: Desperatio
4. Der Bergschmied IV: Zauberwerk
5. Der Bergschmied V: Sagenlieder
6. Der Bergschmied VI: Cognitio
7. Der Bergschmied VII: Der Frevel
8. Der Bergschmied VIII: Sargdeckel

»
(Lien direct)
DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Forever Burning le 17 juin sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Forever Burning
2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch
3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation
4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis
5. Hung Like Swine
6. Burn This World And Start Again
7. The Opposer Of Light
8. Sunder The Living Temple

»
(Lien direct)
TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Quella è la Villa" figurant sur son premier longue-durée L'inizio di un Incubo à paraître le 3 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Quella è la Villa
02. Ultima Tomba
03. Necrofilia
04. L'Imbalsamazione Dell'Amore
05. Brucia Strega!
06. I Morti Richiamati in Vita
07. Il Killer del Rasoio
08. Sporca, Lurida, Puttana
09. Orrore Nel Castello del Barone
10. Dèmoni
11. L'inizio di un Incubo

»
(Lien direct)
ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) a posté le morceau "Wormhole Escape" issu de son nouvel album Mercurion qui sort le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Message From The Stars
2. Journey Into Infinity
3. Transneptunic Flight
4. The Hunters From Beyond
5. Deep Space Encounter
6. Void Prison
7. Wormhole Escape
8. Music From The Spheres
9. Event Horizon

»
(Lien direct)
DENOMINATION (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format They Burn as One en auto-production le 10 avril. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. This Is Resurrection
03. Bugs
04. Left Hand of God
05. Selfseeker
06. Hydrofluoric Acid
07. Slow Decay
08. Requiem to Harry
09. Cleansing Flames
10. Der Mensch Über Alles
11. Conscious Mind
12. Hate Decade in Review
13 Outro

»
(Lien direct)
VĀMĀCĀRA (Psychdelic Doom/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Alchemical Symbolism" extrait de son premier longue-durée Cosmic Fires: The Enlightenment Reversed à venir le 29 avril sur MDD. Tracklist :

1. Tara of the Cremation Grounds
2. Alchemical Symbolism
3. Vintage Filth Merchants (Yaşlı Pislik Tacirleri)
4. Moonbeam Trails
5. Rat Saliva
6. Brought up by the Moon
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
30 Mars 2022

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
30/03/2022 18:44
Yep, rassuré par cet extrait, à lire la petite description sur le lien You Tube je craignais une orientation plus dissonant bien en vogue mais non c'est dans la ignée de Denouncing pour le moment.

Et cerise sur la tartine de Nutella, on entend la basse bien distinctement sans forcer à tendre l'oreille, avec en prime une batterie qui sonne pas comme un sabre laser pour une fois.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
30/03/2022 13:14
Enfin pour HEAVING EARTH !! La bonne nouvelle du jour, et en plus l'extrait est vraiment bon !! Hâte d'écouter la suite ! Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Wharflurch
 Wharflurch
Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell
2021 - Gurgling Gore Records / Personal Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Armory
 Armory
2012 - Suède		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2016 - Allemagne		   
Denouncement Pyre
 Denouncement Pyre
Black/Death - 2003 - Australie		   
Heaving Earth
 Heaving Earth
Brutal Death - 2008 - République Tchèque		   
Wharflurch
Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell
Lire la chronique
Ustalost
Before the Glinting Spell U...
Lire la chronique
Night Hag
Phantasmal Scourge
Lire la chronique
Samothrace
Reverence To Stone
Lire la chronique
Nightrage
Abyss Rising
Lire la chronique
Këkht Aräkh
Pale Swordsman
Lire la chronique
Deserted Fear
Doomsday
Lire la chronique
Avsolutized...
Så som ovan, så är svärtan
Lire la chronique
Craven Idol
Forked Tongues
Lire la chronique
Expurgo / Pharmacist
Entropic Breath / Unstoppab...
Lire la chronique
BAUDELAIRE dans le Black Metal
Lire le podcast
Michael Romeo
War Of The Worlds // Pt.2
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
Mata Leão
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral
From Beyond The Burial Mound
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
Nachtmusik
Lire la chronique
Total Isolation / Sedimentum
Total Isolation / Sedimentu...
Lire la chronique
Rotborn
Genocidal Resolution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Order Of Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Hell Militia
Hollow Void
Lire la chronique
Eibon
Eibon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exsanguinated
Millions Of Tortured Souls ...
Lire la chronique
Verbum
Exhortation to the Impure
Lire la chronique
Putrid Tomb
Putrid Tomb (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nihility
Beyond Human Concepts
Lire la chronique
Bilwis
Pan
Lire la chronique
Desecresy
Towards Nebulae
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Mourn The Dying Light (EP)
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #10 - Imperator
Lire le podcast
In Theatrum Denonium 2022
Aluk Todolo + Hats Barn + S...
Lire le live report
Nocturnal Depression
Tides of Despair
Lire la chronique