»

(Lien direct) CARNAL SAVAGERY (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Scent Of Death qui sortira le 29 avril via Moribound Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Deformed Bodies

2. A Vacant Casket

3. Rotten Immortals

4. Scent Of Death

5. Impaled Tortured And Left For Dead

6. Leeches

7. Writhed In Agony

8. Mortuary Of The Unblessed

9. Cranial Sodomy

10. Tombs Of The Deformed

11. To Moulder In A Grave



