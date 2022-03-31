|
Les news du 31 Mars 2022
Les news du 31 Mars 2022 Carnal Savagery - Kampfar - Saklas - Barbarian - Crucifier - Dawohl - Suppression - Dark The Suns
|CARNAL SAVAGERY (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Scent Of Death qui sortira le 29 avril via Moribound Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Deformed Bodies
2. A Vacant Casket
3. Rotten Immortals
4. Scent Of Death
5. Impaled Tortured And Left For Dead
6. Leeches
7. Writhed In Agony
8. Mortuary Of The Unblessed
9. Cranial Sodomy
10. Tombs Of The Deformed
11. To Moulder In A Grave
|KAMPFAR (Pagan black metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album attendu dans le courant de cette année. "Urkraft" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|SAKLAS (Black Metal, Chili) offre son premier EP The One Who Swallowed God en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Mastering The Chaos Meditation [9:34]
2. Empty Realm [2:37]
3. The One Who Swallowed God [16:23]
4. La Poderosa Muerte [Los Jaivas cover] [10:51]
|BARBARIAN (Regressive Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Fourteen Daggers" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Viperface à venir cet été via Hells Headbangers.
|CRUCIFIER (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Say Your Prayers le 1er juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Soul to Take [6:20]
2. Foul Deeds Will Rise [5:44]
3. Into Ash [3:18]
4. Chime of the Goat's Head Bell [3:59]
5. Jesus Hitler [Carnivore cover] [5:52]
|DAWOHL (Blackened Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler "Institutionalized Hatred", second extrait de son premier album Leviathan prévu le 22 avril chez Dolorem Records en format CD/numérique/LP Gatefold. L'opus a été mixé et masterisé par Frédéric Gervais à l’Henosis Studio (Creeping Fear). L’artwork est une œuvre de Business For Satan (Svart Crown). Tracklist :
1. Canticum Belli
2. Statolatria
3. Institutionalized Hatred
4. Voluntary Servitude ft. Secthdamon (Emperor, Zyklon)
5. Subjugation
6. Telos - Immanent Orthogenesis
7. Macro Apoptosis
8. I Vomit This World (Mercyless Cover)
|SUPPRESSION (Thrashy Technical Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Lifelessness" qui ouvre son premier long-format The Sorrow of Soul Through Flesh qui sort le 25 avril via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1) Lifelessness
2) Overfeeding Gaps
3) Monochromatic Chambers
4) Unperpetual Misery
5) Unwinding Harmonies
6) Lost Eyes
7) Misunderstanding Reality
8) Self-Eaten Alive
9) Arrowheads
10) Extortion Behaviors
|DARK THE SUNS (Melodic Death Metal/Gothic, Finlande) a dévoilé le premier single extrait de son nouvel album à paraître dans le courant de l'année sur Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "Kun Aallot Kallioihin Murtuu".
