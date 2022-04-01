chargement...

Les news du 1 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 1 Avril 2022 Golgothan Remains - Centinex - Triskelyon - Goatmilker - Lunar Chalice - Skull Fist - Shadow's Mortuary - Paradox Rift - Negative Plane - Tyrannus
»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Dissonant Dark Death Metal, Australie) a posté l'intégralité de son nouvel album Adorned in Ruin. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories et Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

1. Veneration of Carnal Blasphemy
2. A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire
3. Wandering Through Chambers of Deathlike Void
4. Opulent Incarnation of Persevering Torment
5. The Malign Hordes of Abhorrence
6. Forgotten Lores of Hatred and Bloodshed
7. ...Of Morbid Blood and Serpent Skins
8. Void II: Towards the Joyless Elysium
9. On Lifeless Wings of Malice

»
(Lien direct)
CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) offre en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP The Pestilence qui sort aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Armageddon
2. Evil is evil
3. Tremble in fear
4. Torture
5. Afraid of the light (CD bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un bref teaser pour son premier full-length à paraître dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
GOATMILKER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque Exterminate the Holy le 15 avril chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Let’s End This
02. Unanswered Prayers
03. Familia Sodomiticum
04. Upon The Cross
05. Behind The Cellardoor 3
06. Just A Carpanter
07. Pathway to Oratory
08. Church Rapaciousness
09. Hang The Priest
10. Watchtowerwhore Abattoir
11. One Left To Kill

Line-up:

Joey Veerbeek - Vocals, Guitars, Bass
Niek Boonman - Drums programming

Guests:

Guest vocals on “Just a Carpenter” by Tommy Dahlström (Aeon, ex-Defaced Creation).
Guest vocals on “Church Rapaciousness” by Sjors Maas (Syncardion).
Guest vocals on “Hang The Priest” by Ivo van den Dungen (Context).
Guitar solo on “Unanswered Prayers” by Dave Meester (God Dethroned).
Guitar solo on “Church Rapaciousness” by Zeb Nilsson (Aeon, ex-Defaced Creation).
Acoustic guitars on “Pathway To Oratory” by Wilfred Veerbeek.
Spoken words on “Let’s End This” by Sigrid Veerbeek.

“Familia Sodomiticum” song co-written by Roy van Haarlem & Niek Boonman.
“One Left To Kill” - lyrics co-written by Roy Van Haarlem.
“Behind The Cellardoor 3” - lyrics co-written by Henk Groeneveld.


»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR CHALICE (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Transcendentia: The Shadow Pilgrimage le 1er juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Accusation
2. Calix Cum Velum
3. Immortuae
4. Descending Shadows
5. The Saturn Rite
6. The Astral Stargate
7. Flagellationis Diaboli
8. Nocturnalia

»
(Lien direct)
SKULL FIST (Heavy Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "For The Last Time" figurant sur son nouvel opus Paid in Full à venir le 22 avril chez Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

1. Paid in Full
2. Long Live the Fist
3. Crush, Kill, Destroy
4. Blackout
5. Madman
6. For the Last Time
7. Heavier Than Metal
8. Warrior of the North

»
(Lien direct)
SHADOW'S MORTUARY (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Unohdettu Maa le 31 mai via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Hurmeen Virta
2. Pohjola
3. Teloituksen Aika
4. Haudanlöyhkä
5. Veremme Voima
6. Viimeinen Laukaus
7. Ylistys
8. Kahleista Maan

»
(Lien direct)
PARADOX RIFT (Experimental Death Metal, USA) sortira sa nouvelle démo Dismembered by Dogs le 9 avril en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Pact, le nouvel album de NEGATIVE PLANE (Black Metal, USA) sortira le 30 avril sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "A Work To Stand A Thousand Years" :

01. A Work To Stand A Thousand Years
02. Poison And The Crucifix
03. Three Turns To The West
04. The Wailing Of The Immured
05. Even The Devil Goes Into The Church
06. The Other Door
07. And So It Came To Pass

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANNUS (Thrash/Death, Écosse) a mis en ligne le titre "The Flood" extrait de son premier long-format Unslayable qui sort le 22 avril sur True Cult Records (LP et K7) et Creative Scotland (CD). Tracklist :

1. A Cruel Dream
2. A Worse Reality
3. The Flood
4. It Taketh
5. Lake of the Undying
6. Unslayable
7. Light the Last Sun
8. Break the Will of Evil
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
1 Avril 2022

