(Lien direct) GOATMILKER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouveau disque Exterminate the Holy le 15 avril chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



01. Let’s End This

02. Unanswered Prayers

03. Familia Sodomiticum

04. Upon The Cross

05. Behind The Cellardoor 3

06. Just A Carpanter

07. Pathway to Oratory

08. Church Rapaciousness

09. Hang The Priest

10. Watchtowerwhore Abattoir

11. One Left To Kill



Line-up:



Joey Veerbeek - Vocals, Guitars, Bass

Niek Boonman - Drums programming



Guests:



Guest vocals on “Just a Carpenter” by Tommy Dahlström (Aeon, ex-Defaced Creation).

Guest vocals on “Church Rapaciousness” by Sjors Maas (Syncardion).

Guest vocals on “Hang The Priest” by Ivo van den Dungen (Context).

Guitar solo on “Unanswered Prayers” by Dave Meester (God Dethroned).

Guitar solo on “Church Rapaciousness” by Zeb Nilsson (Aeon, ex-Defaced Creation).

Acoustic guitars on “Pathway To Oratory” by Wilfred Veerbeek.

Spoken words on “Let’s End This” by Sigrid Veerbeek.



“Familia Sodomiticum” song co-written by Roy van Haarlem & Niek Boonman.

“One Left To Kill” - lyrics co-written by Roy Van Haarlem.

“Behind The Cellardoor 3” - lyrics co-written by Henk Groeneveld.



