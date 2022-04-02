»

(Lien direct) EGREGORE (Death Metal, Canada) est un projet réunissant Shawn Haché et Sebastian Montesi d'Auroch et Mitochondrion. Ces derniers sortiront leur premier album intitulé The Word Of His Law le 15 avril prochain via le label 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Exfiltrating The Triangle" à découvrir ci-dessous (ainsi que le clip de "Howling Premonition" dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours) :



01. The Place And The Time

02. Howling Premonition

03. Exfiltrating The Triangle

04. Reborn As The Word Of His Law

05. Libidinization Of Will Azothic

06. An Address To Abraxas





