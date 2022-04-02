chargement...

Les news du 2 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 2 Avril 2022 Abysmalist - Egregore - Satan
»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains d'ABYSMALIST (Death Metal, USA) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Vile Possession le 8 avril sur Maggot Stomp Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Therapeutic Exhumation" :

01. Possession
02. The Redeemer
03. Euthanasian Benediction
04. Therapeutic Exhumation
05. Deeper Wounds
06. The Change

»
(Lien direct)
EGREGORE (Death Metal, Canada) est un projet réunissant Shawn Haché et Sebastian Montesi d'Auroch et Mitochondrion. Ces derniers sortiront leur premier album intitulé The Word Of His Law le 15 avril prochain via le label 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Exfiltrating The Triangle" à découvrir ci-dessous (ainsi que le clip de "Howling Premonition" dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours) :

01. The Place And The Time
02. Howling Premonition
03. Exfiltrating The Triangle
04. Reborn As The Word Of His Law
05. Libidinization Of Will Azothic
06. An Address To Abraxas

»
(Lien direct)
SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a sorti hier sur Metal Blade Records son sixième album intitulé Earth Infernal. Le groupe a profité de l'occasion pour dévoiler le clip vidéo de "The Blood Ran Deep" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ascendancy
02. Burning Portrait
03. Twelve Infernal Lords
04. Mercury's Shadow
05. A Sorrow Unspent
06. Luciferic
07. From Second Sight
08. Poison Elegy
09. The Blood Ran Deep
10. Earth We Bequeath
Thrasho AxGxB
2 Avril 2022

