Les news du 2 Avril 2022
 Les news du 2 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Hekatomb (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par rudler242		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Oceansnow
 Oceansnow - Vivienne (C)
Par northstar		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Mata Leão (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2022
 Les news du 30 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Mars 2022
 Les news du 26 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Eibon
 Eibon - Eibon (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 25 Mars 2022
 Les news du 25 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Nihility
 Nihility - Beyond Human Con... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Bilwis
 Bilwis - Pan (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Acherontas
 Acherontas - Malocchio ​-​ ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 22 Mars 2022
 Les news du 22 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 2 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 2 Avril 2022 Monolithe - Meshuggah - Buried Realm - Serpentshrine - Inhuman Condition - Runespell - Overtoun - Abysmalist - Egregore - Satan
»
(Lien direct)
MONOLITHE (Doom/Death, France) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album Kosmodrom qui sortira dans le courant de l'année. "Soyus" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MESHUGGAH (Technical Modern Metal/Djent, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Broken Cog" extrait de son nouvel album Immutable sorti hier via Atomic Fire Records. Tracklist :

01. Broken Cog
02. The Abysmal Eye
03. Light The Shortening Fuse
04. Phantoms
05. Ligature Marks
06. God He Sees In Mirrors
07. They Move Below
08. Kaleidoscope
09. Black Cathedral
10. I Am That Thirst
11. The Faultless
12. Armies Of The Preposterous
13. Past Tense

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band BURIED REALM (Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose le titre "Quicksand Memory" (ft. Christopher Amott (Dark Tranquillity, ex-Arch Enemy)) en écoute ci-dessous. Le nouveau disque éponyme sortira le 3 juin en auto-production. Les détails :

1. Entrance (2:00)
2. Spectral Light (5:00)
3. Poison Palace (5:11)
4. The Iron Flame (4:46)
5. Witch Bones (3:43)
6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide (4:01)
7. Elder Gods (4:17)
8. Quicksand Memory (5:37)
9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover) (3:53)
Album Length: 38:23

Album Recording Credits:
- All songs performed by: Josh Dummer
- All songs written by: Josh Dummer
- Produced by: Josh Dummer
- Mixed by: Ronnie Björnström
- Mastered by: Ronnie Björnström
- Album Artwork by: Pär Olofsson

Album Band Line Up:
- Josh Dummer - All instruments and vocals
- Heikki Saari - Drums
Guest Performances:
- Bob Katsionis (Witch Bones)
- Christian Münzner (Poison Palace)
- Christofer Malmström (Elder Gods)
- Christopher Amott (The Iron Flame/ Quicksand Memory)
- Dan Swanö (Where the Armless Phantoms Glide)
- Dean Arnold (Spectral Light, Primalfrost)

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTSHRINE (Black Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Satanic Rituals of the Perverse" issu de son nouvel opus Allegiance to the Myth prévu le 22 juin sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Ophidian Lords
2. Satanic Rituals of the Perverse
3. Blaze of the Narthex
4. Queen of the Crimson Moon
5. Fathomless Rapture
6. Witchduck
7. Desecrating the Crown
8. Impaling the Weathered Cross

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN CONDITION (Death Metal avec trois ex-Massacre, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Recycled Hate" figurant sur son nouvel album Fearsick à venir le 15 juillet chez Listenable Insanity Records. Tracklist :

1. The Mold Testament
2. Recycled Hate
3. Caustic Vomit Reveries
4. I’m Now The Monster
5. King Con
6. Hellucid
7. Wound Collector
8. Fencewalker
9. Where Pain Is Infinity

»
(Lien direct)
RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Sentinels of Time le 1er juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Claws of Vanagandr [10:57]
2. Memories of Steel [11:38]
3. Sentinels of Time [8:10]
4. A Drakkar's Last Journey [3:03]

»
(Lien direct)
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash, Chili/USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition le 27 mai de son dernier album This Darkness Feels Alive, paru en auto-production l'année dernière. Tracklist :

1. Underneath (feat. Joe Stump)
2. Humanity
3. Alone
4. Awaken the Beast
5. White Wolf
6. Toxin
7. Pitch-Black
8. This Darkness Feels Alive
9. Araucaria (Instrumental)
10. Made Manifest (feat. Awka Mondaka)

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains d'ABYSMALIST (Death Metal, USA) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Vile Possession le 8 avril sur Maggot Stomp Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Therapeutic Exhumation" :

01. Possession
02. The Redeemer
03. Euthanasian Benediction
04. Therapeutic Exhumation
05. Deeper Wounds
06. The Change

»
(Lien direct)
EGREGORE (Death Metal, Canada) est un projet réunissant Shawn Haché et Sebastian Montesi d'Auroch et Mitochondrion. Ces derniers sortiront leur premier album intitulé The Word Of His Law le 15 avril prochain via le label 20 Buck Spin. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Exfiltrating The Triangle" à découvrir ci-dessous (ainsi que le clip de "Howling Premonition" dévoilé il y a déjà quelques jours) :

01. The Place And The Time
02. Howling Premonition
03. Exfiltrating The Triangle
04. Reborn As The Word Of His Law
05. Libidinization Of Will Azothic
06. An Address To Abraxas

»
(Lien direct)
SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a sorti hier sur Metal Blade Records son sixième album intitulé Earth Infernal. Le groupe a profité de l'occasion pour dévoiler le clip vidéo de "The Blood Ran Deep" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ascendancy
02. Burning Portrait
03. Twelve Infernal Lords
04. Mercury's Shadow
05. A Sorrow Unspent
06. Luciferic
07. From Second Sight
08. Poison Elegy
09. The Blood Ran Deep
10. Earth We Bequeath
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
2 Avril 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
02/04/2022 15:15
Putain mais ce titre de Inhuman Condition c'est OUI OUI OUI trois fois OUI !!! Musicalement et visuellement. Headbang

