»

(Lien direct) BURIED REALM (Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose le titre "Quicksand Memory" (ft. Christopher Amott (Dark Tranquillity, ex-Arch Enemy)) en écoute ci-dessous. Le nouveau disque éponyme sortira le 3 juin en auto-production. Les détails :



1. Entrance (2:00)

2. Spectral Light (5:00)

3. Poison Palace (5:11)

4. The Iron Flame (4:46)

5. Witch Bones (3:43)

6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide (4:01)

7. Elder Gods (4:17)

8. Quicksand Memory (5:37)

9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover) (3:53)

Album Length: 38:23



Album Recording Credits:

- All songs performed by: Josh Dummer

- All songs written by: Josh Dummer

- Produced by: Josh Dummer

- Mixed by: Ronnie Björnström

- Mastered by: Ronnie Björnström

- Album Artwork by: Pär Olofsson



Album Band Line Up:

- Josh Dummer - All instruments and vocals

- Heikki Saari - Drums

Guest Performances:

- Bob Katsionis (Witch Bones)

- Christian Münzner (Poison Palace)

- Christofer Malmström (Elder Gods)

- Christopher Amott (The Iron Flame/ Quicksand Memory)

- Dan Swanö (Where the Armless Phantoms Glide)

- Dean Arnold (Spectral Light, Primalfrost)



