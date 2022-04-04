»

(Lien direct) WRATH OF THE NEBULA (Symphonic Technical Death Metal, France) offre son premier long-format The Ruthless Leviathan fraîchement sorti sur M & O Music en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :



01. Intro

02. D.N.A of the Gods

03. Origin of Creation

04. When Galaxies Collide

05. Serpo Planet 1964

06. Wrath of the Nebula

07. Space Time Vortex

08. Fractal Dimensions

09. Big Bang in Reverse

10. Sideral Portals

11. Ancient Gods Annunakis

12. Mother Ereshkigal



