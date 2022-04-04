|
Les news du 4 Avril 2022
|ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 3 Juin chez Profound Lore Records. La pochette, la tracklist et un premier extrait sont à découvrir :
1. Artificial Brain
2. Glitch Cannon
3. Celestial Cyst
4. A Lofty Grave
5. Tome Of The Exiled Engineer
6. Embalmed With Magma
7. Parasite Signal
8. Cryogenic Dreamworld
9. Insects And Android Eyes
10. The Last Words Of The Wobbling Sun
|ALTARS (Death Metal, Australie) a partagé une vidéo teaser pour son nouvel album Ascetic Reflection à venir prochainement sur Everlasting Spew Records.
|Vic Records va rééditer le 3 juin prochain au format CD le premier album d'IMPETIGO (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Ultimo Mondo Cannibale. Paru en 1990 sur Wild Rags Records, celui-ci n'avait pas été réédité en CD depuis de nombreuses années. En guise de bonus, on trouvera les quatre titres du EP Fearless ainsi que deux morceaux live.
|WRATH OF THE NEBULA (Symphonic Technical Death Metal, France) offre son premier long-format The Ruthless Leviathan fraîchement sorti sur M & O Music en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. D.N.A of the Gods
03. Origin of Creation
04. When Galaxies Collide
05. Serpo Planet 1964
06. Wrath of the Nebula
07. Space Time Vortex
08. Fractal Dimensions
09. Big Bang in Reverse
10. Sideral Portals
11. Ancient Gods Annunakis
12. Mother Ereshkigal
|L'association Brixtom Productions organise son premier festival, BRIXTOM FESTIVAL 2022, l'été prochain, les 19 et 20 août à La Grange Rouge, proche de Louhans (71). La programmation se veut éclectique, proposant des groupes de black metal, de folk pagan, ainsi que de rock et noise. Le tout dans un lieu unique proposant une ambiance magique. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook. La programmation :
-AORLHAC (Pagan Black Metal - France)
-ARIDES (Black Metal - France)
-BALMORA (Stoner Black Metal - France)
-BELENOS (Pagan Black Metal - France)
-CESAIR (Epic Folk - Pays-Bas)
-CAMECRUDE (Harsh Ritual Noise - France)
-CATAÈDES (Contes - France)
-DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal - Allemagne)
-DORMINN (Dark Folk - France)
-ERGOTISM (Pagan Black Metal - France)
-EMIAN (Pagan Folk - Italie)
-GRANDE LOGE (Dark Ambiant - France)
-Invité GRANGE ROUGE ( ? )
-LA RUCHE (Drone Rock - France)
-THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal - France)
-TRIENTALE (Pagan Folk - France)
-SANGDRAGON (Black/Death Sympho - France)
-SKAPHOS (Black/Death - France)
2 JOURS ET 2 NUITS
Camping sur site
Stands de merchandising
Petite restauration
Foodtrucks
Accès PMR
Toilettes propres 24/24h
Douches à disposition
Parking PL & Camping car
Mortel l'extrait du prochain Artificial Brain. Très curieux d'en entendre d'avantage.
Bien cool l'extrait d'Artificial Brain. Apparemment y aurait des claviers et même du saxo, et l'artwork (toujours d'Adam Burke) est plutôt cool
Il a l'air bien engagé le Altars !
04/04/2022 19:00
04/04/2022 23:19
04/04/2022 13:42