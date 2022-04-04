»

(Lien direct) ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 3 Juin chez Profound Lore Records. La pochette, la tracklist et un premier extrait sont à découvrir :



1. Artificial Brain

2. Glitch Cannon

3. Celestial Cyst

4. A Lofty Grave

5. Tome Of The Exiled Engineer

6. Embalmed With Magma

7. Parasite Signal

8. Cryogenic Dreamworld

9. Insects And Android Eyes

10. The Last Words Of The Wobbling Sun



<a href="https://profoundlorerecords.bandcamp.com/album/artificial-brain">Artificial Brain by ARTIFICIAL BRAIN</a>