Les news du 5 Avril 2022
 Les news du 4 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Stabbing
 Stabbing - Ravenous Psychot... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 2 Avril 2022
 Les news du 2 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Hekatomb (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par rudler242		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Oceansnow
 Oceansnow - Vivienne (C)
Par northstar		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Mata Leão (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2022
 Les news du 30 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Mars 2022
 Les news du 26 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Eibon
 Eibon - Eibon (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 25 Mars 2022
 Les news du 25 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Nihility
 Nihility - Beyond Human Con... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - A Loner (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 5 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 5 Avril 2022 Deathcrush - Skullshitter - Paimon Gate - Skumstrike
»
(Lien direct)
DEATHCRUSH (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Beheading Jehovah Prophet" à découvrir ici. Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Under Serpents Reign à paraître le 26 avril sur Time To Kill Records :

01. Apocalypse Of The Fallen Empire
02. Beheading Jehovah Prophet
03. Under Serpents Reign (Bandcamp)
04. No Heaven Awaits
05. Deamonology
06. Thy Sovereign
07. Deathmarch To Obscurity
08. Black Thelema
09. Wolfskull
10. From Servant To Warfare

»
(Lien direct)
SKULLSHITTER (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Goat Claw le 6 mai prochain sur Nerve Altar Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Angel Of Decay" :

01. Angel Of Decay
02. Mind Power
03. Auto Cannibal Nihilistic Creep
04. The Grip Of The Goat Claw
05. Dripping Violence
06. Struggle To Die
07. Digitally Reproductive World
08. Axis Mundi
09. Ramlord
10. The Beast
11. Following
12. Doing Drugs With The Devil
13. Smoke Break
14. Bone Own
15. Morbid Tomb
16. Locus Of Death

»
(Lien direct)
Parue sur Nuclear War Now! Productions au format LP, la première démo de PAIMON GATE (Black Metal, USA) intitulée Seven Legions est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Seven Legions
02. Supreme Ceremonial Bailiff
03. Cardinal Pain Torment
04. King Paimon's Gate
05. Geometry Of The Inferno
06. The Lord Majordomo
07. His Offices Of Wicked Command

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Deadly Intrusions, le premier album de SKUMSTRIKE (Black / Thrash, Canada) sortira le 8 avril sur Selfmadegod Records (CD) et Caligari Records (cassette). En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Caustic Poison" :

01. Caustic Poison
02. Blood Red Vision (Bandcamp)
03. (Ensnared In) Endless Night
04. Panic Obsession
05. Another Shot Of Fear
06. Ritual Murder
07. Mental Wound Submission
08. Lobotomize
09. The Infestor
10. Deadly Intrusions
11. Nothing Is Final
Thrasho AxGxB
5 Avril 2022

