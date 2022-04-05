DEATHCRUSH (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Beheading Jehovah Prophet" à découvrir ici. Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Under Serpents Reign à paraître le 26 avril sur Time To Kill Records :
01. Apocalypse Of The Fallen Empire
02. Beheading Jehovah Prophet
03. Under Serpents Reign (Bandcamp)
04. No Heaven Awaits
05. Deamonology
06. Thy Sovereign
07. Deathmarch To Obscurity
08. Black Thelema
09. Wolfskull
10. From Servant To Warfare
SKULLSHITTER (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Goat Claw le 6 mai prochain sur Nerve Altar Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Angel Of Decay" :
01. Angel Of Decay
02. Mind Power
03. Auto Cannibal Nihilistic Creep
04. The Grip Of The Goat Claw
05. Dripping Violence
06. Struggle To Die
07. Digitally Reproductive World
08. Axis Mundi
09. Ramlord
10. The Beast
11. Following
12. Doing Drugs With The Devil
13. Smoke Break
14. Bone Own
15. Morbid Tomb
16. Locus Of Death
Intitulé Deadly Intrusions, le premier album de SKUMSTRIKE (Black / Thrash, Canada) sortira le 8 avril sur Selfmadegod Records (CD) et Caligari Records (cassette). En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Caustic Poison" :
01. Caustic Poison
02. Blood Red Vision (Bandcamp)
03. (Ensnared In) Endless Night
04. Panic Obsession
05. Another Shot Of Fear
06. Ritual Murder
07. Mental Wound Submission
08. Lobotomize
09. The Infestor
10. Deadly Intrusions
11. Nothing Is Final
