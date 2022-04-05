»

(Lien direct) SKULLSHITTER (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Goat Claw le 6 mai prochain sur Nerve Altar Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Angel Of Decay" :



01. Angel Of Decay

02. Mind Power

03. Auto Cannibal Nihilistic Creep

04. The Grip Of The Goat Claw

05. Dripping Violence

06. Struggle To Die

07. Digitally Reproductive World

08. Axis Mundi

09. Ramlord

10. The Beast

11. Following

12. Doing Drugs With The Devil

13. Smoke Break

14. Bone Own

15. Morbid Tomb

16. Locus Of Death



<a href="https://skullshitter.bandcamp.com/album/goat-claw">Goat Claw by SkullShitter</a>