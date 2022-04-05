|
Les news du 5 Avril 2022
News
Les news du 5 Avril 2022 Faceless Entity - Teufelsberg - Vital Spirit - Necronomicon - Hagalas - Deathcrush - Skullshitter - Paimon Gate - Skumstrike
|FACELESS ENTITY (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album The Great Anguish of Rapture le 15 avril sur Argento Records (CD & LP) et The Throat (K7). Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. The Great Anguish of Rapture (9:57)
2. Decaying Banners of Existence (8:23)
3. The Enigma of Death (6:57)
4. A Growing Void (6:52)
5. Death, a Rot Beneath the Mask of Existence (8:31)
Total (41:07)
|TEUFELSBERG (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier longue-durée Ordre du Diable le 30 avril chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Devil's Praetorians [6:25]
2. Malign Incantation [4:14]
3. Procession of Dying Cherubs [4:20]
4. In The Glare Of Funeral Moon [5:31]
5. Fiat Luceat Lux [6:31]
6. Teufelsberg [7:04]
|VITAL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Withering Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind à venir le 6 mai via Vendetta Records (CD et LP plus tard) et Hidden Tribe (K7). Tracklist :
1. Blood and Smoke
2. Bad Hand
3. Dawn of Liberty
4. The Long Walk
5. Withering Fire
6. Saccharine Sky
7. White Eyes
8. Lord of the Plains
|HAGALAS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP As a Unit sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Rampant
2. Animal Farm
3. Destination: Genocide
4. As A Unit
|DEATHCRUSH (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Beheading Jehovah Prophet" à découvrir ici. Celui-ci est tiré de l'album Under Serpents Reign à paraître le 26 avril sur Time To Kill Records :
01. Apocalypse Of The Fallen Empire
02. Beheading Jehovah Prophet
03. Under Serpents Reign (Bandcamp)
04. No Heaven Awaits
05. Deamonology
06. Thy Sovereign
07. Deathmarch To Obscurity
08. Black Thelema
09. Wolfskull
10. From Servant To Warfare
|SKULLSHITTER (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Goat Claw le 6 mai prochain sur Nerve Altar Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Angel Of Decay" :
01. Angel Of Decay
02. Mind Power
03. Auto Cannibal Nihilistic Creep
04. The Grip Of The Goat Claw
05. Dripping Violence
06. Struggle To Die
07. Digitally Reproductive World
08. Axis Mundi
09. Ramlord
10. The Beast
11. Following
12. Doing Drugs With The Devil
13. Smoke Break
14. Bone Own
15. Morbid Tomb
16. Locus Of Death
|Parue sur Nuclear War Now! Productions au format LP, la première démo de PAIMON GATE (Black Metal, USA) intitulée Seven Legions est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Seven Legions
02. Supreme Ceremonial Bailiff
03. Cardinal Pain Torment
04. King Paimon's Gate
05. Geometry Of The Inferno
06. The Lord Majordomo
07. His Offices Of Wicked Command
|Intitulé Deadly Intrusions, le premier album de SKUMSTRIKE (Black / Thrash, Canada) sortira le 8 avril sur Selfmadegod Records (CD) et Caligari Records (cassette). En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Caustic Poison" :
01. Caustic Poison
02. Blood Red Vision (Bandcamp)
03. (Ensnared In) Endless Night
04. Panic Obsession
05. Another Shot Of Fear
06. Ritual Murder
07. Mental Wound Submission
08. Lobotomize
09. The Infestor
10. Deadly Intrusions
11. Nothing Is Final
