(Lien direct) VITAL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Withering Fire" extrait de son premier long-format Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind à venir le 6 mai via Vendetta Records (CD et LP plus tard) et Hidden Tribe (K7). Tracklist :



1. Blood and Smoke

2. Bad Hand

3. Dawn of Liberty

4. The Long Walk

5. Withering Fire

6. Saccharine Sky

7. White Eyes

8. Lord of the Plains



