(Lien direct) INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Death Before Slavery" extrait de son premier long-format Dark Paths of Humanity à paraître le 25 avril chez Memento Mori (CD), le 13 mai sur Godz ov War Productions (K7) et le 26 août via Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :



1. Embodiment of Chaos

2. Death Before Slavery

3. Beyond the Axis of Truth

4. Flagellation

5. Echoes from the Past

6. Tower of Silence

7. Cataleptic Despair

8. Dark Paths of Humanity



