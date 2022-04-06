BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Hell of Eternal Death" extrait de son nouveau disque Abomination of the Flames prévu le 15 avril sur Lavadome Productions. Ne manquez pas demain l'écoute intégrale en exclusivité sur Thrashocore. Tracklist :
01. Abomination of the Flames
02. Hell of Eternal Death
03. Deficit in Flesh
04. They Are Seven
05. Decimation Hymn
06. Misanthrope Messiah
07. Peace Through Annihilation
HURAKAN (Deathcore/Brutal Death, France) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Abyssal" issu de son nouvel opus Via Aeterna qui sort le 13 avril chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Imperium (feat. Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice)
2. Void
3. Abyssal (feat. Filip Danielsson from Humanity's Last Breath & In Reverence)
4. Charon
5. Asmodeus
6. Vagrant
7. Resurgence
8. Umbra
9. Via Aeterna (feat. Raphaël Verguin from Psygnosis, Spectrale & Rïcïnn)
ALTER IDEM (Brutal/Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Death Perception" qui figurera sur un prochain album qui sortira sous la bannière Vicious Instinct Records.
INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Death Before Slavery" extrait de son premier long-format Dark Paths of Humanity à paraître le 25 avril chez Memento Mori (CD), le 13 mai sur Godz ov War Productions (K7) et le 26 août via Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Embodiment of Chaos
2. Death Before Slavery
3. Beyond the Axis of Truth
4. Flagellation
5. Echoes from the Past
6. Tower of Silence
7. Cataleptic Despair
8. Dark Paths of Humanity
