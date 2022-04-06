|
Les news du 6 Avril 2022
News
|COSMIC PUTREFACTION (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones qui sortira le 6 mai via Profound Lore Records. "Sol’s Upheaval Debris" se découvre ci-dessous :
|Le split réunissant les formations américaines KRIEG (Black Metal) et CRUCIFIXION BELL (Black Metal) sortira le 29 avril prochain via Death Prayer Records (cassette, CD et digital). Deux titres sont en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du label :
Voici la tracklist :
1. Crucifixion Bell - Swarm of the Decimated
2. Crucifixion Bell - Void of the Merciless
3. Crucifixion Bell - Hand of the Night
4. Crucifixion Bell - Benevolent Whore, Dethroned for Eternity* (Judas Iscariot)
5. Krieg - Incantations of Suffering Souls
6. Krieg - Pulsation on the Last Day of Winter
7. Krieg - The Nights Are Long But The Years Are Short
|BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Hell of Eternal Death" extrait de son nouveau disque Abomination of the Flames prévu le 15 avril sur Lavadome Productions. Ne manquez pas demain l'écoute intégrale en exclusivité sur Thrashocore. Tracklist :
01. Abomination of the Flames
02. Hell of Eternal Death
03. Deficit in Flesh
04. They Are Seven
05. Decimation Hymn
06. Misanthrope Messiah
07. Peace Through Annihilation
|HURAKAN (Deathcore/Brutal Death, France) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Abyssal" issu de son nouvel opus Via Aeterna qui sort le 13 avril chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Imperium (feat. Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice)
2. Void
3. Abyssal (feat. Filip Danielsson from Humanity's Last Breath & In Reverence)
4. Charon
5. Asmodeus
6. Vagrant
7. Resurgence
8. Umbra
9. Via Aeterna (feat. Raphaël Verguin from Psygnosis, Spectrale & Rïcïnn)
|ALTER IDEM (Brutal/Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Death Perception" qui figurera sur un prochain album qui sortira sous la bannière Vicious Instinct Records.
|INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Death Before Slavery" extrait de son premier long-format Dark Paths of Humanity à paraître le 25 avril chez Memento Mori (CD), le 13 mai sur Godz ov War Productions (K7) et le 26 août via Fucking Kill Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Embodiment of Chaos
2. Death Before Slavery
3. Beyond the Axis of Truth
4. Flagellation
5. Echoes from the Past
6. Tower of Silence
7. Cataleptic Despair
8. Dark Paths of Humanity
|IRONHAWK (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Australie) sortira son premier long-format Ritual of the War Path le 30 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Final Crusade
2. Signal To Oblivion
3. Into The Circle
4. Sanctimony
5. Eternal Winter
6. Dark Age
7. Escape From The Void
8. Doomsday Rider
9. Gates Of Beyond
10. Ritual Of The War Path
|SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Those Who Hunt at Night le 24 juin sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunt At Night
2. Eyes Behind The Stars
3. Rain of Tears
4. Spirit of Death
5. A Warrior's Return
6. The Hangman's Tree
7. Queen Satan
8. Vaster Empires
9. The Death of Time
