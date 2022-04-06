»

(Lien direct) KRIEG (Black Metal) et CRUCIFIXION BELL (Black Metal) sortira le 29 avril prochain via Death Prayer Records (cassette, CD et digital). Deux titres sont en écoute sur la page Bandcamp du label :



<a href="https://deathprayerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/crucifixion-bell-krieg">Crucifixion Bell | Krieg by Crucifixion Bell | Krieg</a>



Voici la tracklist :



1. Crucifixion Bell - Swarm of the Decimated

2. Crucifixion Bell - Void of the Merciless

3. Crucifixion Bell - Hand of the Night

4. Crucifixion Bell - Benevolent Whore, Dethroned for Eternity* (Judas Iscariot)

5. Krieg - Incantations of Suffering Souls

6. Krieg - Pulsation on the Last Day of Winter

7. Krieg - The Nights Are Long But The Years Are Short