Les news du 6 Avril 2022
 Les news du 6 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2022
 Les news du 7 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2022
 Les news du 4 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Stabbing
 Stabbing - Ravenous Psychot... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 2 Avril 2022
 Les news du 2 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Hekatomb (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par rudler242		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oceansnow
 Oceansnow - Vivienne (C)
Par northstar		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Mata Leão (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2022
 Les news du 30 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol - Forked Tongues (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Mars 2022
 Les news du 26 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 7 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 7 Avril 2022 Whoresnation - Disfuneral - Misery Index - The Spirit - Severe Torture - Cave In - Beyond Mortal Dreams - Animalize
»
(Lien direct)
WHORESNATION (Grindcore) sortira son nouvel album, "Dearth", le 4 Mai prochain via Bones Brigade, Carbonized Records et Lixiviat Records. La pochette ainsi qu'un premier extrait ont été dévoilés :

»
(Lien direct)
DISFUNERAL (Archaic Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Blood Red Tentacle qui sortira le 15 avril via Redefining Darkness Records. "Maim, Kill, Burn" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MISERY INDEX (Death / Grind, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Complete Control qui sortira le 13 mai via Century Media. "Infiltrators" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus Of Clarity And Galactic Structures qui sortira le 29 avril via AOP Records. "Laniakea" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) sera de retour cette année après douze ans d'absence. Le groupe vient d'annoncer la sortie sur Season Of Mist d'un nouveau EP intitulé Fisting The Sockets mais également d'un sixième album à paraître un petit peu plus tard.

SEVERE TORTURE a écrit : We are stoked to partner up once more with Season of mist to release our new music. We are very proud of the new material and we feel the world really needs some good quality death metal to finally bring a spark of joy in this grim period in history.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Heavy Pendulum, le nouvel album de CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore, USA) sortira le 20 mai sur Relapse Records. Après "New Reality", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blinded By A Blaze" :

01. New Reality (Bandcamp)
02. Blood Spiller
03. Floating Skulls
04. Heavy Pendulum
05. Pendulambient
06. Careless Offering
07. Blinded By A Blaze
08. Amaranthine
09. Searchers Of Hell
10. Nightmare Eyes
11. Days Of Nothing
12. Waiting For Love
13. Reckoning
14. Wavering Angel

»
(Lien direct)
En exclusivité intergalactique pour Thrashocore, BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) dévoile l'intégralité de son nouvel album Abomination of the Flames une semaine avant sa sortie officielle le 15 avril sur Lavadome Productions. Pour commander le premier long-format des Australiens depuis 2008 (From Hell), direction le site du label tchèque à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. Abomination of the Flames
02. Hell of Eternal Death
03. Deficit in Flesh
04. They Are Seven
05. Decimation Hymn
06. Misanthrope Messiah
07. Peace Through Annihilation

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Meat We’re Made Of, le premier album d'ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) sortira le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions et Charognard Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Samouraï De L'Univers" :
Thrasho Sagamore + Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
7 Avril 2022
7 Avril 2022

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
07/04/2022 09:41
Bon timing, je vais me réécouter un petit Feasting On Blood pour fêter ça. ^^
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
07/04/2022 09:35
Curieux d'écouter le nouveau SEVERE TORTURE ! Sourire
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
07/04/2022 07:54
Fabuleux le nouveau morceau d'Animalize! Et ce clip est un régal également.
Vraiment hâte qu'il sorte cet album.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
