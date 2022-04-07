»

(Lien direct) SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) sera de retour cette année après douze ans d'absence. Le groupe vient d'annoncer la sortie sur Season Of Mist d'un nouveau EP intitulé Fisting The Sockets mais également d'un sixième album à paraître un petit peu plus tard.



SEVERE TORTURE a écrit : We are stoked to partner up once more with Season of mist to release our new music. We are very proud of the new material and we feel the world really needs some good quality death metal to finally bring a spark of joy in this grim period in history.