Les news du 7 Avril 2022
News
|WHORESNATION (Grindcore) sortira son nouvel album, "Dearth", le 4 Mai prochain via Bones Brigade, Carbonized Records et Lixiviat Records. La pochette ainsi qu'un premier extrait ont été dévoilés :
|DISFUNERAL (Archaic Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Blood Red Tentacle qui sortira le 15 avril via Redefining Darkness Records. "Maim, Kill, Burn" se découvre ici :
|MISERY INDEX (Death / Grind, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Complete Control qui sortira le 13 mai via Century Media. "Infiltrators" se découvre ici :
|
|THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel opus Of Clarity And Galactic Structures qui sortira le 29 avril via AOP Records. "Laniakea" s'écoute ici :
|
|SEVERE TORTURE (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) sera de retour cette année après douze ans d'absence. Le groupe vient d'annoncer la sortie sur Season Of Mist d'un nouveau EP intitulé Fisting The Sockets mais également d'un sixième album à paraître un petit peu plus tard.
SEVERE TORTURE a écrit : We are stoked to partner up once more with Season of mist to release our new music. We are very proud of the new material and we feel the world really needs some good quality death metal to finally bring a spark of joy in this grim period in history.
|Intitulé Heavy Pendulum, le nouvel album de CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore, USA) sortira le 20 mai sur Relapse Records. Après "New Reality", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blinded By A Blaze" :
01. New Reality (Bandcamp)
02. Blood Spiller
03. Floating Skulls
04. Heavy Pendulum
05. Pendulambient
06. Careless Offering
07. Blinded By A Blaze
08. Amaranthine
09. Searchers Of Hell
10. Nightmare Eyes
11. Days Of Nothing
12. Waiting For Love
13. Reckoning
14. Wavering Angel
|En exclusivité intergalactique pour Thrashocore, BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal, Australie) dévoile l'intégralité de son nouvel album Abomination of the Flames une semaine avant sa sortie officielle le 15 avril sur Lavadome Productions. Pour commander le premier long-format des Australiens depuis 2008 (From Hell), direction le site du label tchèque à cette adresse. Tracklist :
01. Abomination of the Flames
02. Hell of Eternal Death
03. Deficit in Flesh
04. They Are Seven
05. Decimation Hymn
06. Misanthrope Messiah
07. Peace Through Annihilation
|Intitulé Meat We’re Made Of, le premier album d'ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) sortira le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions et Charognard Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Samouraï De L'Univers" :
Bon timing, je vais me réécouter un petit Feasting On Blood pour fêter ça. ^^
Curieux d'écouter le nouveau SEVERE TORTURE !
Fabuleux le nouveau morceau d'Animalize! Et ce clip est un régal également.
Vraiment hâte qu'il sorte cet album.
07/04/2022 09:41
07/04/2022 09:35
07/04/2022 07:54
Vraiment hâte qu'il sorte cet album.