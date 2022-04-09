»

(Lien direct) ELBOW DEEP (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Homeschool Shooter le 6 mai chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Sex Doll In The Murder Closet

2. Fuck Me Or I'll Fuck You

3. Cancer Happens, Deal With It

4. It's My Way Or The My Way

5. Pissing People Off For Fun

6. She Sells Sea Shells By The Way She's A Whore

7. Whatever I Got, You're Getting

8. Pregnant, Homeless, Useless

9. Kill All The Women, Then Cut Off Our Dicks

10. Iron Butterface

11. Homeschool Shooter

12. My Girlfriend Is Such A Cockblock



