Les news du 9 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 9 Avril 2022 Kreator - Elbow Deep - Demonical - Inanna - Spellforger - Hyperia - Truent - Celestial Season - Voimaton - Helioss - Corrosive - Miscreation - Harvested - Terzij De Horde - Iku-Turso - Concilivm
»
(Lien direct)
KREATOR (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hate Über Alles qui sortira le 3 juin via Nuclear Blast. "Strongest Of The Strong" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ELBOW DEEP (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Homeschool Shooter le 6 mai chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sex Doll In The Murder Closet
2. Fuck Me Or I'll Fuck You
3. Cancer Happens, Deal With It
4. It's My Way Or The My Way
5. Pissing People Off For Fun
6. She Sells Sea Shells By The Way She's A Whore
7. Whatever I Got, You're Getting
8. Pregnant, Homeless, Useless
9. Kill All The Women, Then Cut Off Our Dicks
10. Iron Butterface
11. Homeschool Shooter
12. My Girlfriend Is Such A Cockblock

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "We Conquer The Throne" figurant sur son nouvel album Mass Destroyer dont la sortie est programmée pour le 6 mai sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. We Conquer The Throne
2. Sun Blackened
3. Fallen Mountain
4. Wrathspawn
5. Dödsmarsch
6. Lifeslave
7. Cemented In Ire
8. By Hatred Bound

»
(Lien direct)
INANNA (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Far Away in Other Spheres" tiré de son nouvel album Void of Unending Depths prévu le 25 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Evolutionary Inversion [6:08]
2. Among Subaqueous Spectres [6:46]
3. Far Away in Other Spheres [7:02]
4. Underdimensional [10:43]
5. The Key to Alpha Centauri [6:35]
6. Mind Surgery [7:19]
7. Cabo de Hornos [13:40]

»
(Lien direct)
SPELLFORGER (Thrash/Black/Speed, Indonésie) va rééditer son premier EP Upholders of Evil (2021) le 30 juin chez Dying Victims Productions au format LP. Tracklist :

1. Upholders of Evil
2. Lord of Possession
3. Metal Crusaders
4. Curse Of The Lycans
5. Black Spellcrafters
6. Pestilentia

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERIA (Melodic Thrash/Death, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Experiment 77" extrait de son nouvel opus Silhouettes of Horror paru le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Hypnagogia
02. Intoxication Therapy
03. Experiment 77
04. Severed
05. Prisoner Of The Mind
06. Terror Serum
07. Whitecoat
08. Silhouettes of Horror
09. Operation Midnight
10. Pleonexia
11. Gimme Gimme Gimme (ABBA Cover)

Durée totale : 50:13

»
(Lien direct)
TRUENT (Progressive Death/Groove, USA) sortira son premier full-length Through The Vale of Earthly Torment le 17 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Dust
2. Usurper of the Sky
3. Silk and Bone
4. The Last Hunt
5. This Verdant Coil
6. In the Mire
7. Scathe of Branches
8. Damned to the Deep

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) propose sur ce lien l'écoute du morceau-titre de son nouvel album Mysterium I à paraître le 25 avril via Burning World Records. Tracklist :

1. Black Water Mirrors
2. The Golden Light of Late Day
3. Sundown Transcends Us
4. This Glorious Summer
5. Endgame
6. All That Is Known
7. Mysterium

»
(Lien direct)
VOIMATON (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Profane Vestige le 10 juin sur Personal Records. Le titre d'ouverture est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Scalding Tendrils
2. Malebolge
3. Bile
4. Despondent Mass
5. Profane Vestige
6. Phosphorescent Graves
7. Succumb
8. Erudition
9. Enshrine Antipathy

»
(Lien direct)
HELIOSS (Symphonic Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Charniers" extrait de son nouvel album Contre ma lumière à venir le 21 avril sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :

1. La chute du tyran
2. Les ruines de l'oubli
3. L'insondable crépuscule des morts
4. Contre ma lumière
5. Je suis la voix des muets
6. Leurs serments inconsistants
7. Charniers
8. Abandon

»
(Lien direct)
CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Death As A Process le 3 juin chez Black Sunset/MDD.

»
(Lien direct)
MISCREATION (Death Metal, Québec) sortira sa nouvelle démo Miscreation MMXXI le 12 mai. Elle a été enregistrée, mixée et masterisée par Christian Donaldson de Cryptopsy. Tracklist :

VI
II
IV

»
(Lien direct)
HARVESTED (Brutal Death, Canada) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 7 mai. Tracklist :

1. Apathetic (3:11)
2. Bludgeoned (3:33)
3. Incognitive (3:17)
4. Delirium (3:19)
5. Bereavement (3:10)

Durée totale : 16:33

»
(Lien direct)
TERZIJ DE HORDE (Post-Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel opus In One of These, I Am Your Enemy sorti hier via Consouling Sounds (LP/CD) et Tartarus Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Cheiron
2. In One of These, I Am Your Enemy
3. Precipice

»
(Lien direct)
IKU-TURSO (Black Metal, Finlande/Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Into Dawnless Realms le 16 mai sur Wolfspell Records (CD) et Korpituli Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Wrath of the Woesome Woods
2. At the Crack of Dawn
3. The Offering
4. The Cranial Galaxy
5. Valor
6. Argusogen

»
(Lien direct)
CONCILIVM (Death Metal, Chili) offre son premier long-format A Monument in Darkness en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cryptic Asceticism
2. Oneiric Abyss
3. The Veil Descends
4. Of Gold and Silver
5. Maleficent Creation
6. Moonlight Nigredo
7. A Monument in Darkness
8. Archetype
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
9 Avril 2022

