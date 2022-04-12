chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
144 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil - Head Injuries (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Eyehategod
 Eyehategod - In The Name Of... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sorcerer
 Sorcerer - Joy (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2022
 Les news du 6 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2022
 Les news du 7 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2022
 Les news du 4 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Stabbing
 Stabbing - Ravenous Psychot... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 2 Avril 2022
 Les news du 2 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Hekatomb (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par rudler242		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oceansnow
 Oceansnow - Vivienne (C)
Par northstar		   

Les news du 12 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 12 Avril 2022 Knoll - Machine Head - Viande - Synteleia - Entropia - Cauchemar - Kalkas - Post-Mortem - Nocrul
»
(Lien direct)
KNOLL (Death/Grind Expérimental) sortira son nouvel album "Metempiric" le 24 Juin prochain. Mixé par Kurt Ballou et master confié à Brad Boatright, tracklist, pochette et premier extrait viennent d'être dévoilés :

I. Clepsydra
II. Felled Plume
III. Throe of Upheaval
IV. Burgeoning Pillars
V. Dislimned
VI. Gild of Blotted Lucre
VII. Tether and Swine
VIII. Of Troth to Atom
IX. Marred Alb
X. Flux of Knowing
XI. The Dwelt Withe
XII. Whelm
XIII. Tome

»
(Lien direct)
MACHINE HEAD (Melodic Groove/Thrash/Néo Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn qui sortira le 26 août via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Slaughter The Martyr
2. Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate
3. Become the Firestorm
4. Overdose
5. My Hands Are Empty
6. Unhallowed
7. Assimilate
8. Kill Thy Enemies
9. No Gods, No Masters
10. Bloodshot
11. Rotten
12. Terminus
13. Arrows In Words From The Sky
14. Exteroception
15. Arrows In Words From Tthe Sky (Acoustic)


»
(Lien direct)
VIANDE (Death Metal, France) sort son premier long-format L'abime dévore les âmes ce vendredi 15 avril sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Pour l'occasion, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité. Tracklist :

1. Les dents du gouffre
2. Le ventre monde
3. La tombe avide
4. Miroir décharné
5. Le souffle des os
6. Traître à la vie
7. Lueurs de cendres
8. Langues de brume

»
(Lien direct)
SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Harvest the Forest" issu de son nouvel opus The Secret Last Syllable prévu le 14 mai via Floga Records. Tracklist :

1. Tower Of Koth [4:34]
2. Emblem Of Yith [5:00]
3. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 1 - The Reign [4:51]
4. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 2 - The Curse [5:43]
5. Escaping Atheron [6:36]
6. Harvest The Forest [3:56]
7. Into the Abyss - A Passage to Insanity [2:09]
8. The Secret Last Syllable [5:17]
9. Omega-Alpha [2:31]

»
(Lien direct)
ENTROPIA (Electro/Black/Sludge/Post-Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Agonia Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Total dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
CAUCHEMAR (Heavy/Doom, Québec) propose à cette adresse une interview de sa chanteuse Annick Giroud ainsi que le morceau "Rosa Mystica" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque du même nom à paraître le 16 mai chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. Jour de colère [6:07]
2. Rouge sang [3:05]
3. Notre–Dame–sous–Terre [5:37]
4. Danger de nuit [4:43]
5. Rosa mystica [5:19]
6. Le tombeau de l'aube [2:44]
7. Volcan [5:12]
8. La sorcière [5:55]

»
(Lien direct)
KALKAS (Naturalistic Post-Doom, Suisse) offre son premier long-format Envoûtante sève, fraîchement sorti via Table Basse Records, en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Au milieu du feu, il est leur guide
2. Écorce tombante
3. Quand chantent les haches
4. L'homme qui pleure
5. Envoûtante sève

»
(Lien direct)
POST-MORTEM (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Cryptic revelations" extrait de son nouvel opus The Monumental Pandemonium à venir le 29 avril sur Great Dane Records. Tracklist :

01. Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
02. Genocider 03:00
03. Skin of My Enemy
04. Mountain of Skulls
05. Opening of the Underworlds Gates
06. The Pure Terror
07. Cryptic Revelations
08. Arallu Imperator
09. Soul Inquisitor
10. Altar of Inner Ghouls
11. Graviora Manent
12. Massive Decimation

»
(Lien direct)
NOCRUL (Black Metal, Hongrie) a sorti fin mars son nouvel album Quench the Flames of Life en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Enslaved Daemon of Chaos
2. Torturous Living Death
3. The Worm That Walks Has Come for Us All
4. War Is My Master Death My Mistress
5. Quench the Flames of Life
6. The Dark City
7. Storms of Judgement
8. We Are Dead Already
Thrasho Sagamore + Jean-Clint + Keyser
12 Avril 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mortify
 Mortify
Fragments At The Edge Of Sorrow
2022 - Chaos Records		   
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
1979 - Powderworks		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cauchemar
 Cauchemar
Doom trad' - 2007 - Canada		   
Knoll
 Knoll
Death/Grind Expérimental - Etats-Unis		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head
Melodic Groove/Thrash/Néo Metal - 1991 - Etats-Unis		   
Post-Mortem
 Post-Mortem
Death Metal - 1995 - France		   
Synteleia
 Synteleia
2015 - Grèce		   
Mortify
Fragments At The Edge Of So...
Lire la chronique
Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Joy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Voice Of Opprobrium
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
MMXXII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
In The Name Of Suffering
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #1 - Elden Ring
Lire le dossier
Eucharist
I Am The Void
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Doomkvädet
Lire la chronique
Lifvsleda
Sepulkral Dedikation
Lire la chronique
Infested
Grotesque Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skeletal Remains
Condemned To Misery
Lire la chronique
Fåvnesbane
Reipherder
Lire la chronique
Blackened
Voices From The Void
Lire la chronique
Charcuterie / Pharmacist
Forensically Undetectable W...
Lire la chronique
Dødskvad
Krønike II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le black metal rend-il FOU ? Ou juste zinzin ?
Lire le podcast
Animals as Leaders
Parrhesia
Lire la chronique
Xenomorph
Empyreal Regimes
Lire la chronique
Bâ'a
Egrégore
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery / Human Effluence
Split (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Stabbing
Ravenous Psychotic Onslaugh...
Lire la chronique
Spasticus
Horror, Chaos, Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bhleg
Fäghring
Lire la chronique
Gryftigæn
Fehunðyrdauðr
Lire la chronique
Escarnium
Through The Depths Of The 1...
Lire la chronique
Oceansnow
Vivienne
Lire la chronique
Wharflurch
Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell
Lire la chronique
Ustalost
Before the Glinting Spell U...
Lire la chronique
Night Hag
Phantasmal Scourge
Lire la chronique