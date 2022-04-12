»

(Lien direct) NOCRUL (Black Metal, Hongrie) a sorti fin mars son nouvel album Quench the Flames of Life en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. Enslaved Daemon of Chaos

2. Torturous Living Death

3. The Worm That Walks Has Come for Us All

4. War Is My Master Death My Mistress

5. Quench the Flames of Life

6. The Dark City

7. Storms of Judgement

8. We Are Dead Already



