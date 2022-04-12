chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
175 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil - Head Injuries (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sorcerer
 Sorcerer - Joy (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Eyehategod
 Eyehategod - In The Name Of... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2022
 Les news du 6 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2022
 Les news du 7 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2022
 Les news du 4 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Stabbing
 Stabbing - Ravenous Psychot... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 2 Avril 2022
 Les news du 2 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Hekatomb (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Aara
 Aara - Triade I : Eos (C)
Par rudler242		   
Këkht Aräkh
 Këkht Aräkh - Pale Swordsman (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oceansnow
 Oceansnow - Vivienne (C)
Par northstar		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - Mata Leão (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 30 Mars 2022
 Les news du 30 Mars 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 12 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 12 Avril 2022 Synteleia - Entropia - Cauchemar - Kalkas - Post-Mortem - Nocrul
»
(Lien direct)
SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Harvest the Forest" issu de son nouvel opus The Secret Last Syllable prévu le 14 mai via Floga Records. Tracklist :

1. Tower Of Koth [4:34]
2. Emblem Of Yith [5:00]
3. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 1 - The Reign [4:51]
4. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 2 - The Curse [5:43]
5. Escaping Atheron [6:36]
6. Harvest The Forest [3:56]
7. Into the Abyss - A Passage to Insanity [2:09]
8. The Secret Last Syllable [5:17]
9. Omega-Alpha [2:31]

»
(Lien direct)
ENTROPIA (Electro/Black/Sludge/Post-Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Agonia Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album Total dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
CAUCHEMAR (Heavy/Doom, Québec) propose à cette adresse une interview de sa chanteuse Annick Giroud ainsi que le morceau "Rosa Mystica" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque du même nom à paraître le 16 mai chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. Jour de colère [6:07]
2. Rouge sang [3:05]
3. Notre–Dame–sous–Terre [5:37]
4. Danger de nuit [4:43]
5. Rosa mystica [5:19]
6. Le tombeau de l'aube [2:44]
7. Volcan [5:12]
8. La sorcière [5:55]

»
(Lien direct)
KALKAS (Naturalistic Post-Doom, Suisse) offre son premier long-format Envoûtante sève, fraîchement sorti via Table Basse Records, en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Au milieu du feu, il est leur guide
2. Écorce tombante
3. Quand chantent les haches
4. L'homme qui pleure
5. Envoûtante sève

»
(Lien direct)
POST-MORTEM (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Cryptic revelations" extrait de son nouvel opus The Monumental Pandemonium à venir le 29 avril sur Great Dane Records. Tracklist :

01. Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
02. Genocider 03:00
03. Skin of My Enemy
04. Mountain of Skulls
05. Opening of the Underworlds Gates
06. The Pure Terror
07. Cryptic Revelations
08. Arallu Imperator
09. Soul Inquisitor
10. Altar of Inner Ghouls
11. Graviora Manent
12. Massive Decimation

»
(Lien direct)
NOCRUL (Black Metal, Hongrie) a sorti fin mars son nouvel album Quench the Flames of Life en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Enslaved Daemon of Chaos
2. Torturous Living Death
3. The Worm That Walks Has Come for Us All
4. War Is My Master Death My Mistress
5. Quench the Flames of Life
6. The Dark City
7. Storms of Judgement
8. We Are Dead Already
Thrasho Keyser
12 Avril 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
1979 - Powderworks		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cauchemar
 Cauchemar
Doom trad' - 2007 - Canada		   
Post-Mortem
 Post-Mortem
Death Metal - 1995 - France		   
Synteleia
 Synteleia
2015 - Grèce		   
Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Joy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Voice Of Opprobrium
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
MMXXII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
In The Name Of Suffering
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #1 - Elden Ring
Lire le dossier
Eucharist
I Am The Void
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Doomkvädet
Lire la chronique
Lifvsleda
Sepulkral Dedikation
Lire la chronique
Infested
Grotesque Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skeletal Remains
Condemned To Misery
Lire la chronique
Fåvnesbane
Reipherder
Lire la chronique
Blackened
Voices From The Void
Lire la chronique
Charcuterie / Pharmacist
Forensically Undetectable W...
Lire la chronique
Dødskvad
Krønike II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Le black metal rend-il FOU ? Ou juste zinzin ?
Lire le podcast
Animals as Leaders
Parrhesia
Lire la chronique
Xenomorph
Empyreal Regimes
Lire la chronique
Bâ'a
Egrégore
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery / Human Effluence
Split (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Stabbing
Ravenous Psychotic Onslaugh...
Lire la chronique
Spasticus
Horror, Chaos, Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bhleg
Fäghring
Lire la chronique
Gryftigæn
Fehunðyrdauðr
Lire la chronique
Escarnium
Through The Depths Of The 1...
Lire la chronique
Oceansnow
Vivienne
Lire la chronique
Wharflurch
Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell
Lire la chronique
Ustalost
Before the Glinting Spell U...
Lire la chronique
Night Hag
Phantasmal Scourge
Lire la chronique
Samothrace
Reverence To Stone
Lire la chronique