SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Harvest the Forest" issu de son nouvel opus The Secret Last Syllable prévu le 14 mai via Floga Records. Tracklist :
1. Tower Of Koth [4:34]
2. Emblem Of Yith [5:00]
3. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 1 - The Reign [4:51]
4. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 2 - The Curse [5:43]
5. Escaping Atheron [6:36]
6. Harvest The Forest [3:56]
7. Into the Abyss - A Passage to Insanity [2:09]
8. The Secret Last Syllable [5:17]
9. Omega-Alpha [2:31]
CAUCHEMAR (Heavy/Doom, Québec) propose à cette adresse une interview de sa chanteuse Annick Giroud ainsi que le morceau "Rosa Mystica" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque du même nom à paraître le 16 mai chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. Jour de colère [6:07]
2. Rouge sang [3:05]
3. Notre–Dame–sous–Terre [5:37]
4. Danger de nuit [4:43]
5. Rosa mystica [5:19]
6. Le tombeau de l'aube [2:44]
7. Volcan [5:12]
8. La sorcière [5:55]
POST-MORTEM (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Cryptic revelations" extrait de son nouvel opus The Monumental Pandemonium à venir le 29 avril sur Great Dane Records. Tracklist :
01. Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
02. Genocider 03:00
03. Skin of My Enemy
04. Mountain of Skulls
05. Opening of the Underworlds Gates
06. The Pure Terror
07. Cryptic Revelations
08. Arallu Imperator
09. Soul Inquisitor
10. Altar of Inner Ghouls
11. Graviora Manent
12. Massive Decimation
NOCRUL (Black Metal, Hongrie) a sorti fin mars son nouvel album Quench the Flames of Life en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Enslaved Daemon of Chaos
2. Torturous Living Death
3. The Worm That Walks Has Come for Us All
4. War Is My Master Death My Mistress
5. Quench the Flames of Life
6. The Dark City
7. Storms of Judgement
8. We Are Dead Already
