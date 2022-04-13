chargement...

Les news du 13 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2022 Mistcavern - Spill Your Guts - Rancor - Nonsun - Sinnery - Moonshade - Cyphonism - Skognatt - Wehmut - Nordjevel - Clairvoyance
»
(Lien direct)
MISTCAVERN (Black Metal, Hongrie) offre son premier EP Into Twilight en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 avril chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Towards the Eclipse [6:54]
2. The Shielding Twilight [5:50]
3. To the Starless Domain [6:13]
4. Dissolving in Infinite Despair [6:44]

»
(Lien direct)
SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Chine/Canada/Russie/Écosse) a publié une vidéo "guitar/bass playthrough" pour le morceau "Lift The Curse" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Wrath It Takes prévu le 25 avril via PermCityPunk Records (Russie), Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records (Chine). Tracklist :

1. Die Untied
2. Reaper's Toll
3. Lift The Curse
4. Prey On Death
5. Pyrite
6. Blood Soaked Wolves
7. Your Soul is Sick
8. Hollow Carcass
9. Pain Echoes Back

»
(Lien direct)
RANCOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) rejoint à nouveau Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 14 juin de son nouvel album Bury the World. Tracklist :

01. Berserk
02. Bury the World
03. Daggers in the Chest
04. Evil Subjugation
05. Evade
06. Bad Angel
07. Digital Criminal
08. Hunting Humans
09. Crushing Your Bones
10. Rat Licker

»
(Lien direct)
NONSUN (Drone/Doom/Sludge, Ukraine) sort son nouveau disque Blood & Spirit le 15 avril chez Dunk! Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. A Wizard Grieving Over the Loss of Magic
2. That Which Does Not Kill
3. Days of Thunder Bring New Wisdom
4. Guilt, Disgust, Disaster
5. In Your Eyes I’m a Cripple

»
(Lien direct)
SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a signé sur Exitus Stratagem Records pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Black Bile en septembre.

»
(Lien direct)
MOONSHADE (Melodic Death Metal, Portugal) vient de dévoiler son nouveau single "Epitaph".

»
(Lien direct)
CYPHONISM (Modern Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Goddess Defaced" extrait de son nouvel album Cosmic Voidance à paraître le 13 mai sur MDD. Tracklist :

01. Cult Of Black
02. Kalleth I Kaos
03. Bearer Of Flames
04. Unholy Agenda
05. A Goddess Defaced
06. Eternal Winter
07. Entrailed In Darkness
08. Strix
09. Plague River
10. Midir

»
(Lien direct)
SKOGNATT (Atmospheric Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Allemagne) et WEHMUT (Depressive Black Metal, Allemagne) viennent de sortir un split en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Skognatt - Volcano
2. Skognatt - The Swarm
3. Skognatt - Tornado
4. Wehmut - Traum
5. Wehmut - Krank
6. Wehmut - Todeswunsch

»
(Lien direct)
NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Gnavhòl qui sortira dans le courant de cette année via Indie Recordings. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CLAIRVOYANCE (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 13 mai prochain via Blood Harvest Records un mini-album intitulé Threshold Of Nothingness. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "The Curse" :

01. Decline Into Oblivion
02. The Curse
03. Chronicles Of Emptiness
04. A Cairn Of Souls
05. Tarnished Vessel
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
13 Avril 2022

