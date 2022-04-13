»

(Lien direct) SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Chine/Canada/Russie/Écosse) a publié une vidéo "guitar/bass playthrough" pour le morceau "Lift The Curse" figurant sur son nouvel opus The Wrath It Takes prévu le 25 avril via PermCityPunk Records (Russie), Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records (Chine). Tracklist :



1. Die Untied

2. Reaper's Toll

3. Lift The Curse

4. Prey On Death

5. Pyrite

6. Blood Soaked Wolves

7. Your Soul is Sick

8. Hollow Carcass

9. Pain Echoes Back



