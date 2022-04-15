»

(Lien direct) The Word Of His Law, le premier album d'EGREGORE (Death Metal, Canada) est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Celui-ci sort aujourd'hui via 20 Buck Spin :



01. The Place And The Time

02. Howling Premonition

03. Exfiltrating The Triangle

04. Reborn As The Word Of His Law

05. Libidinization Of Will Azothic

06. An Address To Abraxas



