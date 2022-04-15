|
Les news du 15 Avril 2022
News
Les news du 15 Avril 2022 Ronnie Deo - Denouncement Pyre - Blasphematory - Svneatr - Shed The Skin - Saxon - Devils Tail - Goatmilker - Leprophiliac - Ufomammut - Egregore
|On apprend le décès le 12 avril dernier du bassiste RONNIE DEO (early-Incantation, Disciples of Mockery, Engorge, etc.). RIP!
|»
|DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Hung Like Swine" extrait de son nouveau disque Forever Burning prévu le 17 juin sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Forever Burning
2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch
3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation
4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis
5. Hung Like Swine
6. Burn This World And Start Again
7. The Opposer Of Light
8. Sunder The Living Temple
|»
|BLASPHEMATORY (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Flooded Graves" tiré de son nouvel opus The Lower Catacombs à venir le 13 mai chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Cruciform Shadows
2. Unclean Eulogies
3. Key to the Furnace
4. Perpetual Despair
5. Flooded Graves
6. The Corruption of Saints
7. The Lower Catacombs
|»
|SVNEATR (Black Metal, Canada) a signé sur Prosthetic Records pour la sortie de son troisième album.
|»
|SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Thaumogenesis le 27 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Ingress-Thaumogenesis
2. She of Urgarit
3. Invincible in Iron
4. Slaughtered in the Solar Eclipse
5. Hounds of Orrea
6. Quenched From Kapala
7. Blood Runs Red
8. Blades of the Lightning Altar
9. Snow Forest Sacrifice
10. Voces Mysticae-Egress
|»
|SAXON (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Super Nova" extrait de son nouveau disque Carpe Diem pau en février dernier via Silver Lining Music.
|»
|DEVILS TAIL (Black Metal, Suède) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie cet été de son nouvel opus Desolation.
|»
|GOATMILKER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel album Exterminate the Holy en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur
Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Let’s End This
02. Unanswered Prayers
03. Familia Sodomiticum
04. Upon The Cross
05. Behind The Cellardoor 3
06. Just A Carpanter
07. Pathway to Oratory
08. Church Rapaciousness
09. Hang The Priest
10. Watchtowerwhore Abattoir
11. One Left To Kill
|»
|LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) prépare la sortie d'un EP intitulé Slimebath. Celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 1er mai en cassette et CD via Rescued From Life Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Children Of The Leatherface" :
|»
|C'est le 6 mai prochain sur Neurot Recordings que sortira Fenice, le neuvième album d'UFOMAMMUT (Stoner Psychédélique, Italie). Le groupe propose aujourd'hui d'en découvrir un nouvel extrait à travers la vidéo de "Pyramind" disponible ci-dessous :
01. Duat
02. Kepherer
03. Psychostasia (Bandcamp)
04. Metamorphoenix
05. Pyramind
06. Empyros
|»
|Intitulé The Word Of His Law, le premier album d'EGREGORE (Death Metal, Canada) est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Celui-ci sort aujourd'hui via 20 Buck Spin :
01. The Place And The Time
02. Howling Premonition
03. Exfiltrating The Triangle
04. Reborn As The Word Of His Law
05. Libidinization Of Will Azothic
06. An Address To Abraxas
