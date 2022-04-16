»

(Lien direct) RADIAN (Doom / Sludge, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Discordian le 24 juin sur Elburno Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "The Discordian" :



01. The Discordian

02. To Light And Know

03. Painless: Void

04. The Sun Spoils

05. At The End Again

06. They Look Like Good Strong Hands



<a href="https://radianakron.bandcamp.com/album/discordian">Discordian by Radian</a>