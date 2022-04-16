chargement...

Les news du 16 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2022 Meyhnach - Belphegor - Mutually Assured Destruction - Radian - Anatomia - Undergang
»
(Lien direct)
MEYHNACH (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Miseria de profundis qui sortira le 29 avril via Osmose Productions. "Virus" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BELPHEGOR (Death/Black, Autriche) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Devils qui sortira le 24 juin via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Devils
2. Totentanz - Dance Macabre
3. Glorifizierung Des Teufels
4. Damnation - Höllensturz
5. Virtus Asinaria - Prayer
6. Kingdom Of Cold Flesh
7. Ritus Incendium Diabolus
8. Creature of Fire
9. Blackest Sabbath 1997

»
(Lien direct)
MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION (Hardcore / Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Ascension le 18 mai sur Triple B Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spirit Liberation (featuring Randy Blythe)" :

01. Seven Crowns
02. Got A Light?
03. Gates Close At Dark
04. Haint Blue
05. Spirit Liberation (featuring Randy Blythe)
06. The Struggler
07. Sorcerer's Ride / The Siege
08. Scroll Of Doom

»
(Lien direct)
RADIAN (Doom / Sludge, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Discordian le 24 juin sur Elburno Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "The Discordian" :

01. The Discordian
02. To Light And Know
03. Painless: Void
04. The Sun Spoils
05. At The End Again
06. They Look Like Good Strong Hands

»
(Lien direct)
ANATOMIA (Death / Doom Metal, Japon) et UNDERGANG (Death Metal, Danemark) ont sorti hier un split éponyme via Dark Descent Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Total Darkness (Anatomia)
02. Bound To Death (Anatomia)
03. I Dit Stiveste Puds (Undergang)
04. Helt Til Rotterne (Undergang)
05. Taksidermi (Undergang)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
16 Avril 2022

