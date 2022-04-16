MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION (Hardcore / Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Ascension le 18 mai sur Triple B Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spirit Liberation (featuring Randy Blythe)" :
01. Seven Crowns
02. Got A Light?
03. Gates Close At Dark
04. Haint Blue
05. Spirit Liberation (featuring Randy Blythe)
06. The Struggler
07. Sorcerer's Ride / The Siege
08. Scroll Of Doom
