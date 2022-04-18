chargement...

Les news du 18 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 18 Avril 2022 The Cross - Vile Impregnation - Carcolh
»
(Lien direct)
THE CROSS (Doom/Death, Brésil) a signé sur Pitch Black Records pour la sortie le 27 mai de son nouvel album Act II: Walls of the Forgotten. Un extrait, "Umbral", est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Behind the Stone Gate (9:43)
2. Walls of the Forgotten (10:52)
3. Beyond the Eyes of Seth (12:02)
4. Sonnenstein Castle (9:33)
5. Umbral (6:30)
6. Ouroboros (9:39)

»
(Lien direct)
VILE IMPREGNATION (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Slave le 16 mai sur Reality Fade. Tracklist :

01. SLAVE (ft. Angel Ochoa of Abominable Putridity, Disgorge, & Cephalotripsy)
02. Slit Throat Manipulation (ft. Zachariah Jackson of Covidectomy)
03. Drowned Into Nothingness
04. Hopelessness
05. Psychopathological Disembowelment
06. Sawed (ft. Jack Papp Christensen of Kraanium & Keegan of Human Menu)
07. Chloroform Awakening (ft. Hugo Daniel of Esophagus)
08. God Body Disconnect
09. The Unearthing Revelation
10. Tortuous Impurities Of The Forsaken (ft. Larry Wang of Gorepot & Coprocephalic)

»
(Lien direct)
CARCOLH (Doom Metal, Bordeaux) sera en concert le 22 avril à 21h au Salem Bar au Haillan (33) avec Hidden in Eternity (Funeral Doom/Death) et Nornes (Doom).
