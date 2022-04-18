»

THE CROSS (Doom/Death, Brésil) a signé sur Pitch Black Records pour la sortie le 27 mai de son nouvel album Act II: Walls of the Forgotten. Un extrait, "Umbral", est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Behind the Stone Gate (9:43)

2. Walls of the Forgotten (10:52)

3. Beyond the Eyes of Seth (12:02)

4. Sonnenstein Castle (9:33)

5. Umbral (6:30)

6. Ouroboros (9:39)