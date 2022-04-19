chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 16 Avril 2022
 Les news du 16 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dødskvad
 Dødskvad - Krønike II (EP) (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Ænigmatum
 Ænigmatum - Deconsecrate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mortify
 Mortify - Fragments At The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Timewav... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil - Head Injuries (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Eyehategod
 Eyehategod - In The Name Of... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sorcerer
 Sorcerer - Joy (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2022
 Les news du 6 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2022
 Les news du 7 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 19 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 19 Avril 2022 Aparthiva Raktadhara - Armory - Freja - Lycanthrophy
»
(Lien direct)
APARTHIVA RAKTADHARA (Black/Death, Inde) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu" extrait de son premier longue-durée Adyapeeth Maranasamhita (আদ্যাপীঠ মরণসংহিতা) à venir le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Noumenal Wings Of Uncreation Hover Over The Excrements of Sunyata [5:59]
2. Obsidian Noose Of Naag-Paash: Ominous Ophidian Astra [5:50]
3. Gnostic Arousal Of Shava Lingam [6:17]
4. Omnicidal Samshan-Pyre Of Kaalkutha [4:40]
5. Drowning Into The Vitriolic Waters Of Atavistic Nidra [5:24]
6. Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu [5:58]

»
(Lien direct)
ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel album Mercurion en écoute intégral à cette adresse. Sortie le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Message From The Stars
2. Journey Into Infinity
3. Transneptunic Flight
4. The Hunters From Beyond
5. Deep Space Encounter
6. Void Prison
7. Wormhole Escape
8. Music From The Spheres
9. Event Horizon

»
(Lien direct)
FREJA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format Tides en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Our Chosen Path [5:59]
2. Scattered Shields [7:10]
3. Dusk [7:51]
4. Cataclysm [5:15]
5. Of Those Stricken by Fate [3:42]
6. Cloaks of Valor [9:06]

»
(Lien direct)
Douze ans après son premier album, LYCANTHROPHY (Grindcore, République-Tchèque) s'apprête à sortir On The Verge Of Apocalypse, un deuxième album à paraître le 13 août 2022 sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions (CD), Psychocontrol Records (LP, K7), Nerve Altar et Wise Grinds Records (LP) et No Time Records (K7). En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Wasteland" et "D.C.D." :
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
19 Avril 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Urdôl Ur
 Urdôl Ur
Seven Portals to the Arcane Realms
2022 - Northern Silence Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Armory
 Armory
2012 - Suède		   
Lycanthrophy
 Lycanthrophy
Grindcore - 1998 - République Tchèque		   
Urdôl Ur
Seven Portals to the Arcane...
Lire la chronique
Cauchemar
Rosa Mystica
Lire la chronique
Solipsism
Our Night Never Ends
Lire la chronique
Sunn O)))
Pyroclasts
Lire la chronique
The Third Eye Rapists
Hets Mot Allt (EP)
Lire la chronique
Monuments
In Stasis
Lire la chronique
Chemicide
Common Sense
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
L.S.D. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Goat Torment
Forked Tongues
Lire la chronique
Ænigmatum
Deconsecrate
Lire la chronique
Greve
Föllo af svavel, lifvets di...
Lire la chronique
Keep Of Kalessin
Through Times Of War
Lire la chronique
Near Death Condition
Ascent From The Mundane
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
01011001
Lire la chronique
Mortify
Fragments At The Edge Of So...
Lire la chronique
Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Joy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Voice Of Opprobrium
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
MMXXII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
In The Name Of Suffering
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #1 - Elden Ring
Lire le dossier
Eucharist
I Am The Void
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Doomkvädet
Lire la chronique
Lifvsleda
Sepulkral Dedikation
Lire la chronique
Infested
Grotesque Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skeletal Remains
Condemned To Misery
Lire la chronique
Fåvnesbane
Reipherder
Lire la chronique
Blackened
Voices From The Void
Lire la chronique
Charcuterie / Pharmacist
Forensically Undetectable W...
Lire la chronique
Dødskvad
Krønike II (EP)
Lire la chronique