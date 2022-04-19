»

(Lien direct) APARTHIVA RAKTADHARA (Black/Death, Inde) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu" extrait de son premier longue-durée Adyapeeth Maranasamhita (আদ্যাপীঠ মরণসংহিতা) à venir le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Noumenal Wings Of Uncreation Hover Over The Excrements of Sunyata [5:59]

2. Obsidian Noose Of Naag-Paash: Ominous Ophidian Astra [5:50]

3. Gnostic Arousal Of Shava Lingam [6:17]

4. Omnicidal Samshan-Pyre Of Kaalkutha [4:40]

5. Drowning Into The Vitriolic Waters Of Atavistic Nidra [5:24]

6. Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu [5:58]