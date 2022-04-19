Les news du 19 Avril 2022
Les news du 19 Avril 2022 Besieged - Aparthiva Raktadhara - Armory - Freja - Lycanthrophy
|Intitulé Violence Beyond All Reason, le nouvel album de BESIEGED (Thrash, Canada) sortira le 6 juin prochain sur Unspeakable Axe Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Testaments" :
|APARTHIVA RAKTADHARA (Black/Death, Inde) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu" extrait de son premier longue-durée Adyapeeth Maranasamhita (আদ্যাপীঠ মরণসংহিতা) à venir le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Noumenal Wings Of Uncreation Hover Over The Excrements of Sunyata [5:59]
2. Obsidian Noose Of Naag-Paash: Ominous Ophidian Astra [5:50]
3. Gnostic Arousal Of Shava Lingam [6:17]
4. Omnicidal Samshan-Pyre Of Kaalkutha [4:40]
5. Drowning Into The Vitriolic Waters Of Atavistic Nidra [5:24]
6. Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu [5:58]
|ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) propose son nouvel album Mercurion en écoute intégral à cette adresse. Sortie le 22 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Message From The Stars
2. Journey Into Infinity
3. Transneptunic Flight
4. The Hunters From Beyond
5. Deep Space Encounter
6. Void Prison
7. Wormhole Escape
8. Music From The Spheres
9. Event Horizon
|FREJA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format Tides en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril sur Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Our Chosen Path [5:59]
2. Scattered Shields [7:10]
3. Dusk [7:51]
4. Cataclysm [5:15]
5. Of Those Stricken by Fate [3:42]
6. Cloaks of Valor [9:06]
|Douze ans après son premier album, LYCANTHROPHY (Grindcore, République-Tchèque) s'apprête à sortir On The Verge Of Apocalypse, un deuxième album à paraître le 13 août 2022 sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions (CD), Psychocontrol Records (LP, K7), Nerve Altar et Wise Grinds Records (LP) et No Time Records (K7). En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Wasteland" et "D.C.D." :
