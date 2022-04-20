BLUT AUS NORD (Psychedelic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Disharmonium - Undreamable Abysses qui sortira le 20 mai via Debemur Morti Productions. "Tales Of The Old Dreamer" s'écoute ci-dessous :
SERPENTSHRINE (Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Allegiance to the Myth en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 22 avril via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Ophidian Lords
2. Satanic Rituals of the Perverse
3. Blaze of the Narthex
4. Queen of the Crimson Moon
5. Fathomless Rapture
6. Witchduck
7. Desecrating the Crown
8. Impaling the Weathered Cross
DUNKELNACHT (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel EP Sombre Nuit le 16 mai chez Non Serviam Records. Il s'agit de quatre morceaux de son premier disque Atheist Dezekration (2010) réenregistrés. Tracklist :
01. Oligarchislamisme
02. Les ailes clouées du sionisme
03. Étau chrétien
04. L'antichambre des âmes torturées (Acoustique)
ORGAN TRAIL (Death/Grind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 20 mai de son nouvel opus Appetite For Dissection. Tracklist :
1. The Trachea Stomp
2. Apathetic Dormancy
3. Torrential Meat Shower
4. Drinking Babies Blood With George Soros
5. Get Of My Fucking Lawn
6. Weaponizing Misery
7. Desecrated Habitation
8. Appetite For Dissection
9. Imprint
10. I Need Your Cum
11. The Don't Wipe Type
12. Let Me Sleep
13. Gutter Serpents
14. 'Bout Had It (Flesh Parade cover)
