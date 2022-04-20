chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
194 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Viande
 Viande - L’abîme dévore les... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2022
 Les news du 16 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dødskvad
 Dødskvad - Krønike II (EP) (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Ænigmatum
 Ænigmatum - Deconsecrate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mortify
 Mortify - Fragments At The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Timewav... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil - Head Injuries (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Eyehategod
 Eyehategod - In The Name Of... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sorcerer
 Sorcerer - Joy (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2022
 Les news du 6 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 7 Avril 2022
 Les news du 7 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 20 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 20 Avril 2022 Gronibard - Blut Aus Nord - Serpentshrine - Sensory Amusia - DunkelNacht - Organ Trail - Survival Instinct - Furnace
»
(Lien direct)
GRONIBARD (Porno-grind, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Regarde les Hommes Sucer qui sortira le 20 mai via Season Of Mist. "De Mysterfriize Pomme Bananas" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BLUT AUS NORD (Psychedelic Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Disharmonium - Undreamable Abysses qui sortira le 20 mai via Debemur Morti Productions. "Tales Of The Old Dreamer" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENTSHRINE (Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Allegiance to the Myth en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 22 avril via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Ophidian Lords
2. Satanic Rituals of the Perverse
3. Blaze of the Narthex
4. Queen of the Crimson Moon
5. Fathomless Rapture
6. Witchduck
7. Desecrating the Crown
8. Impaling the Weathered Cross

»
(Lien direct)
SENSORY AMUSIA (Modern Brutal Death/Deathcore, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Vermin" extrait de son album Breed Death à venir le 27 mai sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. Birth through Violence
2. Yersinia Pestis
3. Vermin
4. Parasitic Alteration
5. Vulgar Thoughts of Carnage
6. Bind Torture Kill
7. A Blank Canvas of Flesh
8. Breed Death


»
(Lien direct)
DUNKELNACHT (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel EP Sombre Nuit le 16 mai chez Non Serviam Records. Il s'agit de quatre morceaux de son premier disque Atheist Dezekration (2010) réenregistrés. Tracklist :

01. Oligarchislamisme
02. Les ailes clouées du sionisme
03. Étau chrétien
04. L'antichambre des âmes torturées (Acoustique)

»
(Lien direct)
ORGAN TRAIL (Death/Grind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 20 mai de son nouvel opus Appetite For Dissection. Tracklist :

1. The Trachea Stomp
2. Apathetic Dormancy
3. Torrential Meat Shower
4. Drinking Babies Blood With George Soros
5. Get Of My Fucking Lawn
6. Weaponizing Misery
7. Desecrated Habitation
8. Appetite For Dissection
9. Imprint
10. I Need Your Cum
11. The Don't Wipe Type
12. Let Me Sleep
13. Gutter Serpents
14. 'Bout Had It (Flesh Parade cover)

»
(Lien direct)
SURVIVAL INSTINCT (Thrash Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel EP Fatal Venin en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Fatal Venin
2. Instinct
3. Night Speed
4. Poser Killer
5. Slow Death

»
(Lien direct)
FURNACE (Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Stellarum le 10 juin sur MDD. Il contiendra dix morceaux. Plus d'infos prochainement.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Avril 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Jerry Cantrell
 Jerry Cantrell
Brighten
2021 - Autoproduction		   
Viande
 Viande
L’abîme dévore les âmes
2022 - Transcending Obscurity		   
Interview de DISFUNERAL pour l'album "Blood Red Tentacle"
 Interview de DISFUNERAL pour l'album "Blood Red Tentacle"
Entretien avec le groupe (2022)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord
Psychedelic Black Metal - 1994 - France		   
DunkelNacht
 DunkelNacht
Black Metal - 2004 - France		   
Gronibard
 Gronibard
Porno-grind - 1998 - France		   
Interview de DISFUNERAL pour l'album "Blood Red Tentacle"
Lire l'interview
Jerry Cantrell
Brighten
Lire la chronique
Viande
L’abîme dévore les âmes
Lire la chronique
Disfuneral
Blood Red Tentacle
Lire la chronique
Urdôl Ur
Seven Portals to the Arcane...
Lire la chronique
Cauchemar
Rosa Mystica
Lire la chronique
Solipsism
Our Night Never Ends
Lire la chronique
Sunn O)))
Pyroclasts
Lire la chronique
The Third Eye Rapists
Hets Mot Allt (EP)
Lire la chronique
Monuments
In Stasis
Lire la chronique
Chemicide
Common Sense
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
L.S.D. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Goat Torment
Forked Tongues
Lire la chronique
Ænigmatum
Deconsecrate
Lire la chronique
Greve
Föllo af svavel, lifvets di...
Lire la chronique
Keep Of Kalessin
Through Times Of War
Lire la chronique
Near Death Condition
Ascent From The Mundane
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
01011001
Lire la chronique
Mortify
Fragments At The Edge Of So...
Lire la chronique
Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Joy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Voice Of Opprobrium
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
MMXXII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
In The Name Of Suffering
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #1 - Elden Ring
Lire le dossier
Eucharist
I Am The Void
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Doomkvädet
Lire la chronique
Lifvsleda
Sepulkral Dedikation
Lire la chronique
Infested
Grotesque Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skeletal Remains
Condemned To Misery
Lire la chronique