»

(Lien direct) ORGAN TRAIL (Death/Grind, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 20 mai de son nouvel opus Appetite For Dissection. Tracklist :



1. The Trachea Stomp

2. Apathetic Dormancy

3. Torrential Meat Shower

4. Drinking Babies Blood With George Soros

5. Get Of My Fucking Lawn

6. Weaponizing Misery

7. Desecrated Habitation

8. Appetite For Dissection

9. Imprint

10. I Need Your Cum

11. The Don't Wipe Type

12. Let Me Sleep

13. Gutter Serpents

14. 'Bout Had It (Flesh Parade cover)



