Les news du 21 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 21 Avril 2022 Khold - Vaamatar - Suppression - Reaper - Empty Throne - Manticore - Azatoth - Dark Archive - Extinction In Progress - MasaCritika - Icare - Morgarten
»
(Lien direct)
KHOLD (Black n'roll, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album Svartsyn qui sortira le 24 juin via Soulseller Records. "Apostel" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
VAAMATAR (Black Metal, USA) a posté sur ce lien le morceau "Plundering Claws" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Medievalgeist qui sort le 20 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Medievalgeist [8:10]
2. Plundering Claws [6:37]
3. Hallowed Flesh [5:45]
4. Spit & Gravel [8:04]
5. Axe of Dolor [4:45]
6. Midnight Montpelier [7:27]

»
(Lien direct)
SUPPRESSION (Death Metal, Chili) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format The Sorrow of Soul Through Flesh dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1) Lifelessness
2) Overfeeding Gaps
3) Monochromatic Chambers
4) Unperpetual Misery
5) Unwinding Harmonies
6) Lost Eyes
7) Misunderstanding Reality
8) Self-Eaten Alive
9) Arrowheads
10) Extortion Behaviors

»
(Lien direct)
REAPER (Speed/Thrash/Black, Australie) propose son premier album Viridian Inferno en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadow Of The Crucifix
2. Satanic Panic
3. Taste The Blood
4. Drop Of The Blade
5. The Reaper
6. Nothing Left To Waste
7. Decay
8. Sentinels Of Heresy
9. Mass Grave
10. Internal Torment

»
(Lien direct)
EMPTY THRONE (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, USA) annonce l'arrivée dans ses rangs de Jack Owen (Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, Six Feet Under) et Mike Smith (Suffocation). Le groupe travaille actuellement sur un premier full-length. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter sur Bandcamp son premier EP Glossolalia paru l'année dernière via Wise Blood Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MANTICORE (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Empty Eyes, Hollow Temples" tiré de son nouveau disque Endless Scourge of Torment prévu dans le courant de l'année sur Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
AZATOTH (Death Metal, Finlande) va rééditer sa démo Ruins of Humanity (2021) au format CD demain chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Incised Wounds
2. Depravity
3. Lost in the Dark
4. Rotten Soul
5. Ruins of Humanity

»
(Lien direct)
DARK ARCHIVE (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Reunite The Darkness le 20 mai via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. The Awakening
02. Godfear Eradication
03. Eternal Disguise
04. Cultivate Our Blood In Aeons
05. Aspect Of Freedom
06. Black Heart
07. Closure Of Empyrean Delirium
08. Morningstar
09. Preternatural Ancestry
10. Firegod, The Bringer Of Flame
11. Son Of Blight

»
(Lien direct)
EXTINCTION IN PROGRESS (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Shades of Pale sur Inverse Records. Il est disponible en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Cold, Part 1: The Queen
2. Cold, Part 2: Mårran
3. The Wedding
4. The Loudest Silence
5. Ashes
6. Limbo
7. Feasting Upon A False God
8. Devouring Of Human Flesh
9. Motherland

»
(Lien direct)
MASACRITIKA (Heavy Rock/Stoner, Chili) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Raza De Kain chez Bitume Prods. On y retrouve en bonus l'EP Homonimo de 2017. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Aprendíz De Tierra
2. Esferas De Acero
3. Vertientes Del Miedo
4. Raza De Kain
5. Gritos De Condena
6. Mente
7. Oscura Obsesíon
8. Reflejos
9. Código

»
(Lien direct)
ICARE (Grindcore/Post-Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé des extraits de son nouvel opus Charogne à venir le 6 mai via Hummus Records. Il contiendra un seul titre d'un peu plus de quarante minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
MORGARTEN (Black/Folk, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Backed to a Flayed Tree" extrait de son dernier album Cry of the Lost sorti l'année dernière sur Inner Wound Recordings.
21 Avril 2022

