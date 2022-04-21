»

(Lien direct) DARK ARCHIVE (Black/Death, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Reunite The Darkness le 20 mai via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. The Awakening

02. Godfear Eradication

03. Eternal Disguise

04. Cultivate Our Blood In Aeons

05. Aspect Of Freedom

06. Black Heart

07. Closure Of Empyrean Delirium

08. Morningstar

09. Preternatural Ancestry

10. Firegod, The Bringer Of Flame

11. Son Of Blight



