chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
169 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Warmoon Lord
 Warmoon Lord - Battlespells (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Cauchemar
 Cauchemar - Rosa Mystica (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Solarité (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Viande
 Viande - L’abîme dévore les... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2022
 Les news du 16 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dødskvad
 Dødskvad - Krønike II (EP) (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Ænigmatum
 Ænigmatum - Deconsecrate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortify
 Mortify - Fragments At The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Timewav... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Midnight Oil
 Midnight Oil - Head Injuries (C)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Eyehategod
 Eyehategod - In The Name Of... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - Before the Glint... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sorcerer
 Sorcerer - Joy (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Messa
 Messa - Close (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2022
 Les news du 6 Avril 2022 - ... (N)
Par Seb`		   

Les news du 22 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 22 Avril 2022 Scordatura - Mournful Congregation - Harvested - Voraath - Tymo - Drive-By Bukkake - Sadist - White Ward - Wampyrinacht - Clegane - Mountain Wizard Death Cult - Thrall
»
(Lien direct)
SCORDATURA (Brutal Death, Écosse) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION (Funeral Doom, Australie) annonce la sortie de son nouvel EP The Exuviae of Gods - Part I le 27 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mountainous Shadows, Cast Through Time [14:05]
2. The Exuviae Of Gods [7:11]
3. An Epic Dream Of Desire [15:47]

»
(Lien direct)
HARVESTED (Death Metal, Canada) propose une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Bereavement" extrait de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 7 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Apathetic (3:11)
2. Bludgeoned (3:33)
3. Incognitive (3:17)
4. Delirium (3:19)
5. Bereavement (3:10)

Durée totale : 16:33

»
(Lien direct)
VORAATH (Sci-Fi Brutal Death Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau morceau "The Barrens".

»
(Lien direct)
TYMO (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Estrogenocide" issu de son nouvel album The Art of a Maniac paru en février. Tracklist :

1. Tymonicide (2:55)
2. Sanity Clause (2:54)
3. Mars Attacks (3:44)
4. Estrogenocide (4:11)
5. Age Of Deception (2:42)
6. The Roy Parson Project (3:10)
7. War Beneath The Skull (4:12)
8. The Art Of A Maniac (3:41)
9. Alcoholocaust (4:32)
Japanese Edition Only Tracks:
10. Killer Krom (Green Room Rehearsal 2021)
11. Mars Attacks (Green Room Rehearsal 2021)

»
(Lien direct)
DRIVE-BY BUKKAKE aka DBB (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Bastards of Slime le 8 juillet. Tracklist :

01. Jizzaster Strikes
02. Bastards of Slime
03. CümBüm
04. Spank Bank
05. Meth Nachos
06. Repulsive
07. Gore For Your Dollar
08. Cocaine Buffet 2000
09. Sap Fetish
10. Roid Bloat
11. Big Boy Tuff Stuff
12. Soma Coma

»
(Lien direct)
SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Accabadora" tiré de son nouvel opus Firescorched à venir le 20 mai via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Accabadora
2. Fleshbound
3. Finger Food
4. Burial of a Clown
5. Loa
6. Aggression/Regression
7. Three Mothers and the Old Devil Father
8. Trauma (Impaired Mind Functionality)
9. Firescorched
10. Rerek *
11. Accabadora (Atitai)*

*Box CD bonus tracks

»
(Lien direct)
WHITE WARD (Experimental Post-Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album False Light le 17 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :

1. Leviathan
2. Salt Paradise
3. Phoenix
4. Silence Circles
5. Echoes in Eternity
6. Cronus
7. False Light
8. Downfall

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal avec deux membres de Αχέροντας, Grèce) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Night of the Desecration à paraître le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]
2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]
3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]
4. My Angel [1:08]
5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]
6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]
7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]
8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]
9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]

»
(Lien direct)
CLEGANE (Doom/Sludge, France) sortira son nouvel opus White of the Eye le 20 mai. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Andrew Guillotin au Hybreed Studio (Arkhon Infaustus, Temple Of Baal, Aosoth, etc.). Tracklist :

01. Fractured
02. Cara Muerte
03. White of the Eye (ft. Sam Pillay - Point Mort)
04. Water & Stones
05. Healed in Vain

»
(Lien direct)
MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Initiation" qui figurera sur son premier long-format à venir dans le courant de l'année via Blighttown Records.

»
(Lien direct)
THRALL (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Schisms le 28 mai sur Impure Sounds (LP) et Brilliant Emperor (K7). Un premier extrait, "Tyrant", est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Schisms
2. Tyrant
3. Veils
4. Hollow
5. Nihil
6. Abyss
7. Epoch
8. Dust
Thrasho Keyser
22 Avril 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation
Funeral doom - 1993 - Australie		   
Sadist
 Sadist
Techno-thrash ambiancé - 1991 - Italie		   
Scordatura
 Scordatura
Brutal Death Metal - 2007 - Royaume-Uni		   
Wampyrinacht
 Wampyrinacht
Black Metal - 1995 - Grèce		   
White Ward
 White Ward
Style indéfini - 2012 - Ukraine		   
Old Spirit
Old Spirit (EP)
Lire la chronique
Suppression
The Sorrow Of Soul Through ...
Lire la chronique
Interview de DISFUNERAL pour l'album "Blood Red Tentacle"
Lire l'interview
Jerry Cantrell
Brighten
Lire la chronique
Viande
L’abîme dévore les âmes
Lire la chronique
Disfuneral
Blood Red Tentacle
Lire la chronique
Urdôl Ur
Seven Portals to the Arcane...
Lire la chronique
Cauchemar
Rosa Mystica
Lire la chronique
Solipsism
Our Night Never Ends
Lire la chronique
Sunn O)))
Pyroclasts
Lire la chronique
The Third Eye Rapists
Hets Mot Allt (EP)
Lire la chronique
Monuments
In Stasis
Lire la chronique
Chemicide
Common Sense
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
L.S.D. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Goat Torment
Forked Tongues
Lire la chronique
Ænigmatum
Deconsecrate
Lire la chronique
Greve
Föllo af svavel, lifvets di...
Lire la chronique
Keep Of Kalessin
Through Times Of War
Lire la chronique
Near Death Condition
Ascent From The Mundane
Lire la chronique
Ayreon
01011001
Lire la chronique
Mortify
Fragments At The Edge Of So...
Lire la chronique
Midnight Oil
Head Injuries
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Joy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Runespell
Voice Of Opprobrium
Lire la chronique
Embraced By Darkness
MMXXII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eyehategod
In The Name Of Suffering
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #1 - Elden Ring
Lire le dossier
Eucharist
I Am The Void
Lire la chronique
Anguish
Doomkvädet
Lire la chronique
Lifvsleda
Sepulkral Dedikation
Lire la chronique