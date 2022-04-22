»

(Lien direct) WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal avec deux membres de Αχέροντας, Grèce) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Night of the Desecration à paraître le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]

2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]

3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]

4. My Angel [1:08]

5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]

6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]

7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]

8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]

9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]