|
Les news du 22 Avril 2022
News
Les news du 22 Avril 2022 Slimelord - Scordatura - Mournful Congregation - Harvested - Voraath - Tymo - Drive-By Bukkake - Sadist - White Ward - Wampyrinacht - Clegane - Mountain Wizard Death Cult - Thrall
|»
|Les Anglais de SLIMELORD (Death / Doom, UK) ont sorti aujourd'hui via Dry Cough Records et Sewer Rot Records un nouveau EP intitulé Insurmontable Peril. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Until We Feed Again
02. Death On The Bayou
|
|»
|MOURNFUL CONGREGATION (Funeral Doom, Australie) annonce la sortie de son nouvel EP The Exuviae of Gods - Part I le 27 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mountainous Shadows, Cast Through Time [14:05]
2. The Exuviae Of Gods [7:11]
3. An Epic Dream Of Desire [15:47]
|
|»
|HARVESTED (Death Metal, Canada) propose une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Bereavement" extrait de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 7 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Apathetic (3:11)
2. Bludgeoned (3:33)
3. Incognitive (3:17)
4. Delirium (3:19)
5. Bereavement (3:10)
Durée totale : 16:33
|
|»
|VORAATH (Sci-Fi Brutal Death Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau morceau "The Barrens".
|
|»
|TYMO (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Estrogenocide" issu de son nouvel album The Art of a Maniac paru en février. Tracklist :
1. Tymonicide (2:55)
2. Sanity Clause (2:54)
3. Mars Attacks (3:44)
4. Estrogenocide (4:11)
5. Age Of Deception (2:42)
6. The Roy Parson Project (3:10)
7. War Beneath The Skull (4:12)
8. The Art Of A Maniac (3:41)
9. Alcoholocaust (4:32)
Japanese Edition Only Tracks:
10. Killer Krom (Green Room Rehearsal 2021)
11. Mars Attacks (Green Room Rehearsal 2021)
|
|»
|DRIVE-BY BUKKAKE aka DBB (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Bastards of Slime le 8 juillet. Tracklist :
01. Jizzaster Strikes
02. Bastards of Slime
03. CümBüm
04. Spank Bank
05. Meth Nachos
06. Repulsive
07. Gore For Your Dollar
08. Cocaine Buffet 2000
09. Sap Fetish
10. Roid Bloat
11. Big Boy Tuff Stuff
12. Soma Coma
|
|»
|SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Accabadora" tiré de son nouvel opus Firescorched à venir le 20 mai via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Accabadora
2. Fleshbound
3. Finger Food
4. Burial of a Clown
5. Loa
6. Aggression/Regression
7. Three Mothers and the Old Devil Father
8. Trauma (Impaired Mind Functionality)
9. Firescorched
10. Rerek *
11. Accabadora (Atitai)*
*Box CD bonus tracks
|
|»
|WHITE WARD (Experimental Post-Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album False Light le 17 juin sur Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :
1. Leviathan
2. Salt Paradise
3. Phoenix
4. Silence Circles
5. Echoes in Eternity
6. Cronus
7. False Light
8. Downfall
|
|»
|WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal avec deux membres de Αχέροντας, Grèce) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Night of the Desecration à paraître le 20 mai chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]
2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]
3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]
4. My Angel [1:08]
5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]
6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]
7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]
8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]
9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]
|
|»
|CLEGANE (Doom/Sludge, France) sortira son nouvel opus White of the Eye le 20 mai. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Andrew Guillotin au Hybreed Studio (Arkhon Infaustus, Temple Of Baal, Aosoth, etc.). Tracklist :
01. Fractured
02. Cara Muerte
03. White of the Eye (ft. Sam Pillay - Point Mort)
04. Water & Stones
05. Healed in Vain
|
|»
|MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT (Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Initiation" qui figurera sur son premier long-format à venir dans le courant de l'année via Blighttown Records.
|
|»
|THRALL (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Schisms le 28 mai sur Impure Sounds (LP) et Brilliant Emperor (K7). Un premier extrait, "Tyrant", est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Schisms
2. Tyrant
3. Veils
4. Hollow
5. Nihil
6. Abyss
7. Epoch
8. Dust
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Nattenkrieger
Par Nattenkrieger
Par Nattenkrieger
Par BBB
Par Seb`
Par Presse-purée
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par ERZEWYN
Par Krokodil
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk