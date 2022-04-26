chargement...

Les news du 26 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 26 Avril 2022 Obscene - Jamie Lee Curtis - Assumption - Instigate - Spill Your Guts - Abhomine - In Lingua Mortua - Korn - Circle of Chaos - Teufelsberg
»
(Lien direct)
OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "The Burrowing Hiss" issu de son nouvel album ...From Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon à venir le 27 mai en CD chez Blood Harvest Records (5 août pour la version LP). Tracklist :

01. From Dead Horizon
02. I Shall Drink the Earth's Blood
03. Deathless Demigod
04. Faith Through Pain
05. Insensate Cruelty
06. The Burrowing Hiss
07. Shrew's Nest
08. Children of the Static
09. Open Grave of a Forgotten Past
10. To Dead Horizon

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau one-man band du leader de Gaylord, JAMIE LEE CURTIS (Death/Grind, Angleterre), vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Insidious Iconoclast via Blackened Death Records. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01) Preaching to the Fire
02) Gargoyle
03) Thin Blue Chyme
04) Dead Horse
05) Alestorm Sucks and So Do Their Fans
06) Romancing the Stoned
07) Pulverized Cortex
08) Family Friendly Online Orgy
09) In Your Asshole Up to My Elbow
10) Shattered Orbital Cavities
11) Meat and Chips
12) Morrissey on the Guillotine
13) Crucified Ghoul

»
(Lien direct)
ASSUMPTION (Doom/Death, Italie) a posté le titre "Oration" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Hadean Tides à paraître le 20 mai sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Oration
2. Submerged by Hadean Tides
3. Daughters of the Lotus
4. Breath of the Dedalus
5. The Liquescent Hours
6. Triptych
7. Black Trees Waving

»
(Lien direct)
INSTIGATE (Death Metal, Italie/USA) sortira son nouvel opus Unheeded Warnings of Decay le 24 juin chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Witness of the End Times
2. Haruspex
3. Liturgy of Emptiness
4. Atonement
5. Indoctrinated Reborn
6. Obliteration
7. Resurrection Denied
8. Embrace the End
9. Seeds of Cain

»
(Lien direct)
SPILL YOUR GUTS (Blackened Hardcore, Chine/Canada/Russie/Écosse) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Wrath It Takes via PermCityPunk Records (Russie), Trepanation Recordings (UK) et Graboid Of The Ground Records (Chine). Vous pouvez l'écouter sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Die Untied
2. Reaper's Toll
3. Lift The Curse
4. Prey On Death
5. Pyrite
6. Blood Soaked Wolves
7. Your Soul is Sick
8. Hollow Carcass
9. Pain Echoes Back

»
(Lien direct)
ABHOMINE (Black/Death, USA) propose son nouveau et dernier disque Demonize Destroy Delete en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 29 avril sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Liquid Cyber Cipher [4:11]
2. Foul The Wound [4:07]
3. Subjection [3:02]
4. Predation Axiom [4:14]
5. Slave Syndicate [1:26]

»
(Lien direct)
IN LINGUA MORTUA (Progressive Melodic Black Metal, Norvège) va rééditer son album Salon des refusés (2010) pour la première fois en vinyle le 2 mai chez Repose Records. Tracklist :

Side A
01. Full Fathom Five
02. Existence
03. Darkness
04. Catharsis
05. Like the Ocean
Side B
06. Into the Mincer
07. Open the Doors of Janus
08. Electrocution
09. Skjelvende av angst
10. A Force of Nature
11. Cold Void Messiah

»
(Lien direct)
KORN (Neo Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Worst Is On Its Way" tiré de son nouvel opus Requiem.

»
(Lien direct)
CIRCLE OF CHAOS (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album Forlorn Reign via Satanath Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Fires of Armageddon
02. Forlorn Reign
03. The Great Rite
04. Purgatory
05. Embracing Chaos
06. Spectral Disease
07. Blooded Soul
08. Förödelsens tid
09. Óveður
10. Make You Suffer
11. Age of Chaos
12. New Order

»
(Lien direct)
TEUFELSBERG (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son premier long-format Ordre du Diable en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 30 avril sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Devil's Praetorians [6:25]
2. Malign Incantation [4:14]
3. Procession of Dying Cherubs [4:20]
4. In The Glare Of Funeral Moon [5:31]
5. Fiat Luceat Lux [6:31]
6. Teufelsberg [7:04]
Thrasho Keyser
26 Avril 2022

