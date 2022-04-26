»

(Lien direct) JAMIE LEE CURTIS (Death/Grind, Angleterre), vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Insidious Iconoclast via Blackened Death Records. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01) Preaching to the Fire

02) Gargoyle

03) Thin Blue Chyme

04) Dead Horse

05) Alestorm Sucks and So Do Their Fans

06) Romancing the Stoned

07) Pulverized Cortex

08) Family Friendly Online Orgy

09) In Your Asshole Up to My Elbow

10) Shattered Orbital Cavities

11) Meat and Chips

12) Morrissey on the Guillotine

13) Crucified Ghoul