Les news du 28 Avril 2022
|REVERSED (Black / Death Metal, Canada) a sorti hier une nouvelle démo intitulée Promo 2022. Celle-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Une édition cassette est d'ores et déjà disponible ici via Bent Window Records :
01. Maelstrom Juggernaut
02. Rusted Breath
|C'est le mai 20 mai que sortira sur Relapse Records le nouvel album de CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore, USA) intitulé Heavy Pendulum. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blood Spiller " :
01. New Reality (Bandcamp)
02. Blood Spiller
03. Floating Skulls
04. Heavy Pendulum
05. Pendulambient
06. Careless Offering
07. Blinded By A Blaze (YouTube)
08. Amaranthine
09. Searchers Of Hell
10. Nightmare Eyes
11. Days Of Nothing
12. Waiting For Love
13. Reckoning
14. Wavering Angel
|VOMITHEIST (Death Metal, Suisse) vient de signer sur Transcending Obscurity Records et sortiront leur premier album intitulé Nekrofvneral dans le courant de l'année. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strangled By Entrails" :
01. Strangled By Entrails
02. Epidemic Disembowelment
03. Horrific Bloodshed
04. Morbid Decomposition
05. Putrefaktor
06. Symbiotic Putrefaction
07. Chapel Of Abhorrent Reek And Festering Slime
08. Tormenting Fungal Infestation
09. Gut Asphyxiation
10. NekroFvneral
11. Carnivorous Cult
|TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) a sorti récemment un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "The Dhampir" proposé jusque-là dans sa version complète (dix-huit minutes) seulement via la version vinyle deluxe de son album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound.
|BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) et MORTAL INCARNATION (Death Metal, Japon) ont sorti hier au format numérique (à découvrir ci-dessous) via 20 Buck Spin Records un split composé de deux titres. Celui-ci sera disponible en CD et en cassette à compter du 20 mai et en vinyle le 30 septembre.
01. Shapes From Beyond The Veil Of Stars And Space (Bedsore)
02. In The Perpetual Torment Of Recurrence (Mortal Incarnation)
|FINAL LIGHT (Suède, France) est un projet initié par les organisateurs du Roadburn Festival réunissant Johannes Persson de Cult Of Luna et James Kent de Perturbator. Le groupe sortira son premier album éponyme le 24 juin via Red Creek Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In The Void" :
01. Nothing Will Bear Your Name
02. In the Void
03. It Came with the Water
04. Final Light
05. The Fall Of A Giant
06. Ruin To Decay
|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 6 mai prochain via Pure Noise Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Pain Into Power. En voici un troisième extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Pain Into Power
02. Unashamed
03. Boundless Contempt (Bandcamp)
04. Outside The Lies
05. One Thousand Lies
06. Can’t Let It Go
07. Can’t Help But Hate (featuring Corpsegrinder) (YouTube)
08. The Hardest Truth
09. On the Verge Of Violence
10. Prepare For The Worst
|Intitulé Le Diamant De Lucifer, le premier album de SACRIFIZER (Speed / Thrash, France) sortira le 27 mai sur Osmose Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leather Agents" :
01. Ascent To The Black Throne
02. Ripped Under The Grave
03. A Funeral Majesty
04. The Portal
05. Leather Agents
06. Le Diamant De Lucifer
07. Possessor
08. Steel Assassins
09. L’Entité
10. La Cathédrale
|Le premier album éponyme de MISGIVINGS (Death Metal, France) illustré par monsieur Chris Moyen sortira le 24 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Deny The Divine Praise" :
01. Deny The Divine Praise
02. Demonically Stigmatized
03. Masquerading As God
04. Stormblood
05. Disgraceful Lust
06. The Age Of Christic Sorrow
07. Serenity In Shades
08. Supreme Regression
09. Ancient Fear
