(Lien direct) FINAL LIGHT (Suède, France) est un projet initié par les organisateurs du Roadburn Festival réunissant Johannes Persson de Cult Of Luna et James Kent de Perturbator. Le groupe sortira son premier album éponyme le 24 juin via Red Creek Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In The Void" :



01. Nothing Will Bear Your Name

02. In the Void

03. It Came with the Water

04. Final Light

05. The Fall Of A Giant

06. Ruin To Decay



<a href="https://finallight.bandcamp.com/album/final-light">Final Light by Final Light</a>