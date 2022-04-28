chargement...

Les news du 28 Avril 2022
 Les news du 28 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Miseration
 Miseration - Black Miracles... (C)
Par donvar		   
Melissa
 Melissa - s/t (Démo) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Sternatis
 Sternatis - Blazebirth Hall (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Watain
 Watain - The Agony & Ecstas... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abbath
 Abbath - Dread Reaver (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 24 Avril 2022
 Les news du 24 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Fer de Lance
 Fer de Lance - The Hyperborean (C)
Par Keyser		   
Deified Shreds
 Deified Shreds - Overcoming... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Cauchemar
 Cauchemar - Rosa Mystica (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Warmoon Lord
 Warmoon Lord - Battlespells (C)
Par Dantefever		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Solarité (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Viande
 Viande - L’abîme dévore les... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2022
 Les news du 16 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dødskvad
 Dødskvad - Krønike II (EP) (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Ænigmatum
 Ænigmatum - Deconsecrate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mortify
 Mortify - Fragments At The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Timewav... (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 28 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 28 Avril 2022 Reversed - Cave In - Vomitheist - Tribulation - Bedsore - MORTAL INCARNATION - Final Light - Terror - Sacrifizer - Misgivings
»
(Lien direct)
REVERSED (Black / Death Metal, Canada) a sorti hier une nouvelle démo intitulée Promo 2022. Celle-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Une édition cassette est d'ores et déjà disponible ici via Bent Window Records :

01. Maelstrom Juggernaut
02. Rusted Breath

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le mai 20 mai que sortira sur Relapse Records le nouvel album de CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore, USA) intitulé Heavy Pendulum. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blood Spiller " :

01. New Reality (Bandcamp)
02. Blood Spiller
03. Floating Skulls
04. Heavy Pendulum
05. Pendulambient
06. Careless Offering
07. Blinded By A Blaze (YouTube)
08. Amaranthine
09. Searchers Of Hell
10. Nightmare Eyes
11. Days Of Nothing
12. Waiting For Love
13. Reckoning
14. Wavering Angel

»
(Lien direct)
VOMITHEIST (Death Metal, Suisse) vient de signer sur Transcending Obscurity Records et sortiront leur premier album intitulé Nekrofvneral dans le courant de l'année. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strangled By Entrails" :

01. Strangled By Entrails
02. Epidemic Disembowelment
03. Horrific Bloodshed
04. Morbid Decomposition
05. Putrefaktor
06. Symbiotic Putrefaction
07. Chapel Of Abhorrent Reek And Festering Slime
08. Tormenting Fungal Infestation
09. Gut Asphyxiation
10. NekroFvneral
11. Carnivorous Cult

»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) a sorti récemment un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "The Dhampir" proposé jusque-là dans sa version complète (dix-huit minutes) seulement via la version vinyle deluxe de son album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound.

»
(Lien direct)
BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) et MORTAL INCARNATION (Death Metal, Japon) ont sorti hier au format numérique (à découvrir ci-dessous) via 20 Buck Spin Records un split composé de deux titres. Celui-ci sera disponible en CD et en cassette à compter du 20 mai et en vinyle le 30 septembre.

01. Shapes From Beyond The Veil Of Stars And Space (Bedsore)
02. In The Perpetual Torment Of Recurrence (Mortal Incarnation)

»
(Lien direct)
FINAL LIGHT (Suède, France) est un projet initié par les organisateurs du Roadburn Festival réunissant Johannes Persson de Cult Of Luna et James Kent de Perturbator. Le groupe sortira son premier album éponyme le 24 juin via Red Creek Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In The Void" :

01. Nothing Will Bear Your Name
02. In the Void
03. It Came with the Water
04. Final Light
05. The Fall Of A Giant
06. Ruin To Decay

»
(Lien direct)
TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 6 mai prochain via Pure Noise Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Pain Into Power. En voici un troisième extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Pain Into Power
02. Unashamed
03. Boundless Contempt (Bandcamp)
04. Outside The Lies
05. One Thousand Lies
06. Can’t Let It Go
07. Can’t Help But Hate (featuring Corpsegrinder) (YouTube)
08. The Hardest Truth
09. On the Verge Of Violence
10. Prepare For The Worst

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Le Diamant De Lucifer, le premier album de SACRIFIZER (Speed / Thrash, France) sortira le 27 mai sur Osmose Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leather Agents" :

01. Ascent To The Black Throne
02. Ripped Under The Grave
03. A Funeral Majesty
04. The Portal
05. Leather Agents
06. Le Diamant De Lucifer
07. Possessor
08. Steel Assassins
09. L’Entité
10. La Cathédrale

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album éponyme de MISGIVINGS (Death Metal, France) illustré par monsieur Chris Moyen sortira le 24 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Deny The Divine Praise" :

01. Deny The Divine Praise
02. Demonically Stigmatized
03. Masquerading As God
04. Stormblood
05. Disgraceful Lust
06. The Age Of Christic Sorrow
07. Serenity In Shades
08. Supreme Regression
09. Ancient Fear
Thrasho AxGxB
28 Avril 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
28/04/2022 11:51
Excellent l'extrait de MISGIVINGS !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
