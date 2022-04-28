»

(Lien direct) TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 6 mai prochain via Pure Noise Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Pain Into Power. En voici un troisième extrait avec le morceau-titre :



01. Pain Into Power

02. Unashamed

03. Boundless Contempt (Bandcamp)

04. Outside The Lies

05. One Thousand Lies

06. Can’t Let It Go

07. Can’t Help But Hate (featuring Corpsegrinder) (YouTube)

08. The Hardest Truth

09. On the Verge Of Violence

10. Prepare For The Worst



