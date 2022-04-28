Les news du 28 Avril 2022
News
Les news du 28 Avril 2022 Terror - Sacrifizer - Misgivings
|»
|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 6 mai prochain via Pure Noise Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Pain Into Power. En voici un troisième extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Pain Into Power
02. Unashamed
03. Boundless Contempt (Bandcamp)
04. Outside The Lies
05. One Thousand Lies
06. Can’t Let It Go
07. Can’t Help But Hate (featuring Corpsegrinder) (YouTube)
08. The Hardest Truth
09. On the Verge Of Violence
10. Prepare For The Worst
|
|»
|Intitulé Le Diamant De Lucifer, le premier album de SACRIFIZER (Speed / Thrash, France) sortira le 27 mai sur Osmose Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leather Agents" :
01. Ascent To The Black Throne
02. Ripped Under The Grave
03. A Funeral Majesty
04. The Portal
05. Leather Agents
06. Le Diamant De Lucifer
07. Possessor
08. Steel Assassins
09. L’Entité
10. La Cathédrale
|
|»
|Le premier album éponyme de MISGIVINGS (Death Metal, France) illustré par monsieur Chris Moyen sortira le 24 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Deny The Divine Praise" :
01. Deny The Divine Praise
02. Demonically Stigmatized
03. Masquerading As God
04. Stormblood
05. Disgraceful Lust
06. The Age Of Christic Sorrow
07. Serenity In Shades
08. Supreme Regression
09. Ancient Fear
|
