TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) a sorti récemment un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "The Dhampir" proposé jusque-là dans sa version complète (dix-huit minutes) seulement via la version vinyle deluxe de son album Where The Gloom Becomes Sound.
BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) et MORTAL INCARNATION (Death Metal, Japon) ont sorti hier au format numérique (à découvrir ci-dessous) via 20 Buck Spin Records un split composé de deux titres. Celui-ci sera disponible en CD et en cassette à compter du 20 mai et en vinyle le 30 septembre.
01. Shapes From Beyond The Veil Of Stars And Space (Bedsore)
02. In The Perpetual Torment Of Recurrence (Mortal Incarnation)
FINAL LIGHT (Suède, France) est un projet initié par les organisateurs du Roadburn Festival réunissant Johannes Persson de Cult Of Luna et James Kent de Perturbator. Le groupe sortira son premier album éponyme le 24 juin via Red Creek Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In The Void" :
01. Nothing Will Bear Your Name
02. In the Void
03. It Came with the Water
04. Final Light
05. The Fall Of A Giant
06. Ruin To Decay
TERROR (Hardcore, USA) sera de retour le 6 mai prochain via Pure Noise Records avec un nouvel album intitulé Pain Into Power. En voici un troisième extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Pain Into Power
02. Unashamed
03. Boundless Contempt (Bandcamp)
04. Outside The Lies
05. One Thousand Lies
06. Can’t Let It Go
07. Can’t Help But Hate (featuring Corpsegrinder) (YouTube)
08. The Hardest Truth
09. On the Verge Of Violence
10. Prepare For The Worst
Intitulé Le Diamant De Lucifer, le premier album de SACRIFIZER (Speed / Thrash, France) sortira le 27 mai sur Osmose Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Leather Agents" :
01. Ascent To The Black Throne
02. Ripped Under The Grave
03. A Funeral Majesty
04. The Portal
05. Leather Agents
06. Le Diamant De Lucifer
07. Possessor
08. Steel Assassins
09. L’Entité
10. La Cathédrale
Le premier album éponyme de MISGIVINGS (Death Metal, France) illustré par monsieur Chris Moyen sortira le 24 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Deny The Divine Praise" :
01. Deny The Divine Praise
02. Demonically Stigmatized
03. Masquerading As God
04. Stormblood
05. Disgraceful Lust
06. The Age Of Christic Sorrow
07. Serenity In Shades
08. Supreme Regression
09. Ancient Fear
