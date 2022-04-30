chargement...

Les news du 30 Avril 2022
 Les news du 30 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par CicadaVulture		   
Krypts
 Krypts - Cadaver Circulation (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Miseration
 Miseration - Black Miracles... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 28 Avril 2022
 Les news du 28 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Melissa
 Melissa - s/t (Démo) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Sternatis
 Sternatis - Blazebirth Hall (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Watain
 Watain - The Agony & Ecstas... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abbath
 Abbath - Dread Reaver (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 24 Avril 2022
 Les news du 24 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Fer de Lance
 Fer de Lance - The Hyperborean (C)
Par Keyser		   
Deified Shreds
 Deified Shreds - Overcoming... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Cauchemar
 Cauchemar - Rosa Mystica (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Warmoon Lord
 Warmoon Lord - Battlespells (C)
Par Dantefever		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Dark Funeral
 Dark Funeral - We Are the A... (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Solarité (C)
Par Nattenkrieger		   
Viande
 Viande - L’abîme dévore les... (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2022
 Les news du 16 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Dødskvad
 Dødskvad - Krønike II (EP) (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Ænigmatum
 Ænigmatum - Deconsecrate (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 30 Avril 2022

News
Les news du 30 Avril 2022 Cadaver Coils - Inanes - Downfall of Manking - Demophobia - Fleur
»
(Lien direct)
CADAVER COILS (Death Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Wings as Blades" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Offerings of Rapture and Decay prévu le 27 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wings As Blades [6:26]
2. Fruits Of Avarice [6:15]
3. Splenetic Voices [6:23]
4. Tongue Of The Beast [2:47]
5. Arid Sand Tomb [7:30]
6. A Sovereign, A Monarch [7:32]

»
(Lien direct)
INANES (Atmospheric Black/Death, Pologne) a sorti hier chez Via Nocturna son premier long-format au format CD. Tracklist :

01. Apotheosis
02. The Underdark
03. Deathcult
04. New Heresy
05. Lost

»
(Lien direct)
DOWNFALL OF MANKING (Slamming Symphonic Deathcore, Portugal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vile Birth sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Beneath the Aftermath
2. Faceless (feat. Caleb Branham of Lowlife)
3. Murderous Manifesto
4. Vile Birth (feat. Julian Truchan of Benighted)
5. Altered State of Consciousness
6. For I Am Terror (feat. Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice)
7. Maker's Fvneral
8. Noirceur
9. Divine Slaughter (feat. Luis Dias of Counteractt)

»
(Lien direct)
DEMOPHOBIA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "O Chamado".

»
(Lien direct)
FLEUR (Birdcore, France) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Stones are Falling accompagné de plusieurs clips.
Thrasho Keyser
30 Avril 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

CicadaVulture citer
CicadaVulture
30/04/2022 11:54
Du birdcore ?

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
