CADAVER COILS (Death Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Wings as Blades" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Offerings of Rapture and Decay prévu le 27 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wings As Blades [6:26]
2. Fruits Of Avarice [6:15]
3. Splenetic Voices [6:23]
4. Tongue Of The Beast [2:47]
5. Arid Sand Tomb [7:30]
6. A Sovereign, A Monarch [7:32]
DOWNFALL OF MANKING (Slamming Symphonic Deathcore, Portugal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vile Birth sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Beneath the Aftermath
2. Faceless (feat. Caleb Branham of Lowlife)
3. Murderous Manifesto
4. Vile Birth (feat. Julian Truchan of Benighted)
5. Altered State of Consciousness
6. For I Am Terror (feat. Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice)
7. Maker's Fvneral
8. Noirceur
9. Divine Slaughter (feat. Luis Dias of Counteractt)
