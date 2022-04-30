»

(Lien direct) DOWNFALL OF MANKING (Slamming Symphonic Deathcore, Portugal) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vile Birth sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Beneath the Aftermath

2. Faceless (feat. Caleb Branham of Lowlife)

3. Murderous Manifesto

4. Vile Birth (feat. Julian Truchan of Benighted)

5. Altered State of Consciousness

6. For I Am Terror (feat. Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice)

7. Maker's Fvneral

8. Noirceur

9. Divine Slaughter (feat. Luis Dias of Counteractt)