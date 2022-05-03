chargement...

Les news du 3 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 3 Mai 2022 Heaving Earth - Stillborn - Nightbearer - Funérarium - Vital Spirit - Spasticus - Boia - Mournful Congregation - Furis Ignis - Negative Plane
»
(Lien direct)
HEAVING EARTH (Brutal Death, République Tchèque) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Darkness Of God qui sortira le 27 mai via Lavadome Productions. "Apologetics (Of Failure And Fall)" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
STILLBORN (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Cultura De La Muerte qui sortira le 1er juin via Godz Ov War Productons, L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Gniew Diabła
2. Zwiastun Pogańskiego Odrodzenia
3. Triumfator - Pogromca
4. Profanacja I Bluźnierstwo
5. Odkupienie
6. Wędrowiec
7. Stillborn - Siewcy Pogardy
8. Ostatni Prorok

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTBEARER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé deux extraits de son nouvel album Ghosts Of A Darkness To Come qui sortira le 24 juin via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FUNÉRARIUM (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus 1692 le 7 mai au format digipack sur son Bandcamp et chez Acid Vicious. Voici le communiqué de l'uniquement membre Kardec à propos de cette nouvelle sortie :

"1692 est un nouvel album qui a pour thème le village de Salem et ses légendaires sorcières. C’est très certainement un de mes albums les plus agressif, mais j’ai voulu garder une part importante d’atmosphérique à fin d’immerger l’auditeur dans les sombres marécages de Salem. La particularité aussin c’est la présence de quatre invités qui ont acceptés de participer à cet opus. On pourra retrouver donc Gorgon, Certa Mortis, Erroiak et enfin Marie (Brouillard) de Vertige".

»
(Lien direct)
VITAL SPIRIT (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse l'intégralité de son premier long-format Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind à paraître le 6 mai via Vendetta Records et Hidden Tribe. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Smoke
2. Bad Hand
3. Dawn of Liberty
4. The Long Walk
5. Withering Fire
6. Saccharine Sky
7. White Eyes
8. Lord of the Plains

»
(Lien direct)
SPASTICUS (Death/Thrash, Italie) et BOIA (Death Metal, Italie) offre leur split Spasticating Execution en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie le 7 mai sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Spasticus - Crypt of Freaks
2. Spasticus - Inbred Earth
3. Spasticus - Hideous Eternal
4. Boia - Coffin Claustrophobia
5. Boia - Putrid Warhorses of Death
6. Boia - Sodomize the Nun [Postribulum cover]

»
(Lien direct)
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION (Funeral Doom, Australie) propose son nouvel EP The Exuviae of Gods - Part I en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mountainous Shadows, Cast Through Time [14:05]
2. The Exuviae Of Gods [7:11]
3. An Epic Dream Of Desire [15:47]

»
(Lien direct)
FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Turm le 1er juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Vanguard of Black Years
2. To Trespass the Commandments of Tangible Being
3. From Unremembered Dark Pagan Dreams
4. Turm
5. Die Enthauptung Der Alternden Welten

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE PLANE (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Pact... sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Work To Stand A Thousand Years
2. Poison And The Crucifix
3. Three Turns To The West
4. The Wailing of the Immured
5. Even The Devil Goes Into The Church
6. The Other Door
7. And So It Came To Pass
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
3 Mai 2022

