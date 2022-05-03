»

(Lien direct) NEGATIVE PLANE (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Pact... sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :



1. A Work To Stand A Thousand Years

2. Poison And The Crucifix

3. Three Turns To The West

4. The Wailing of the Immured

5. Even The Devil Goes Into The Church

6. The Other Door

7. And So It Came To Pass